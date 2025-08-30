Sixers Star Showcases Three Point Shooting in Recent Clip
Last season saw Tyrese Maxey's role on the Philadelphia 76ers grow, as his co-stars Joel Embiid and Paul George would miss significant stretches over the course of the season with their respective injuries. This increase in responsibility was reflected in Maxey's stats, which continued to rise, coming off of what was a campaign that saw him take home the 2023-24 Most Improved Player Award.
Across his 52 appearances in the 2024-25 season, Maxey would drop a career-high 26.3 points, while dishing out 6.1 assists per game. The former Kentucky star's increased production could come as a result of his heightened shooting numbers, as he would take an average of 21 shots per night, with nine of those coming from beyond the arc.
While Maxey would take a career-high amount of shots from downtown, he'd convert them at a level that was close to a career-low, converting on 33.7 percent of his attempts. This follows suit with a trend over the last few seasons of the former All-Star's career, with his efficiency peaking back in the 2022-23 season, where he shot with 43.4 percent from deep.
Maxey's recent clip from the gym
It appears that this is something that the Sixers' star is looking to address in the offseason, as a recent clip of him practicing a high volume of shots with skills coach Drew Hanlen surfaced on social media.
In the clip, Maxey takes 53 shots from beyond the arc, going on to convert on 48 of his attempts. Crunching the numbers would show that the former Kentucky star shot with 90.5 percent accuracy in the drill.
Now while this isn't to say that this will be the levels in which he'll convert on in the upcoming season, given that all 53 attempts were taken while being unguarded, with no pressure from a shotclock, or other factors that come with playing in an NBA game, it's important to see that it is a part of his regimment to prepare for action.
As things stand, Maxey and his teammates will continue to prepare for the upcoming campaign, with there being only roughly a month or so left in the offseason. While the team will surely have a training camp, the Philadelphia faithful will have to wait until early October to get a look at their team, as the Sixers take on the New York Knicks in the NBA Abu Dhabi games.
