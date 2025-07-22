Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey Shows Optimism After Injury
Tyrese Maxey was one of many members of the Philadelphia 76ers to deal with injuries throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Early on, Maxey battled a hamstring injury, which sidelined him for six games in a row.
When he returned in late November, the veteran guard hit the ground running and appeared in 45 of the next 47 games for the Sixers. Unfortunately, Maxey was battling a sprained finger down the stretch. Eventually, the Sixers decided to shut him down.
For the final month and some change, Maxey was sidelined for the Sixers. Their struggles would continue as they wrapped up a 24-58 season, which placed them 13th in the Eastern Conference.
Heading into the 2025-2026 NBA season, all three of the Sixers’ star trio are coming off season-ending setbacks. Joel Embiid and Paul George underwent surgery for their concerns, which raises questions about their availability to debut at the start of the season.
As for Maxey, he recently showed optimism about his chances of being a full-go when the new season begins.
via @DerekBodnerNBA: Tyrese Maxey, on recovering from the sprained finger on his shooting hand that ended his season, says that he's been a full go for months, and thinks he's going to be able to hit the ground running to start the season.
After signing a long-term contract extension with the Sixers last summer, Maxey remains a critical piece for Philadelphia moving forward. With George and Embiid recovering from notable setbacks, Maxey’s responsibilities will likely increase next year.
There’s a lot of pressure on the young guard to help the Sixers bounce back. Last season, Maxey posted averages of 26 points, six assists, and three rebounds. He knocked down 44 percent of his shots from the field and hit on 34 percent of his threes.
