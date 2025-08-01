Sixers Stars Putting in Work With NBA Free Agency Additions
Tyrese Maxey is leading by example for the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason.
Since joining the Sixers in 2020, Maxey’s work ethic has consistently been praised by coaches, staffers, and media. After landing his first All-Star nod two seasons ago, Maxey hasn’t lost that hunger.
And the young guard is taking charge and making sure that several of the team’s young players and new additions are going hard at the team’s practice facility in Camden before they reach training camp.
Sixers Highlight Recent Workouts
via @sixers: putting in the work. 💪
Jared McCain’s presence stands out, considering he’s been recovering from knee surgery.
Back in December, McCain was putting together a strong rookie campaign with the Sixers, but he season ended in a flash. Although he didn’t leave the December 13 matchup against the Indiana Pacers in dramatic fashion, his reported knee soreness after the game turned out to be a lot worse than expected.
McCain was set for surgery and ended up missing the rest of the 2024-2025 NBA season. He played in just 23 games. The soon-to-be-sophomore guard wrapped up his season by averaging 15 points, three assists, and two rebounds. He shot 38 percent from the field.
Throughout his rookie year, McCain praised Maxey for taking him under his wing. Philadelphia looks forward to seeing the duo go to work for the second season. They also look forward to seeing the rookie VJ Edgecombe in action.
The NBA’s third-overall pick joined his veteran teammates at the facility this week to begin preparing for his first season in the pros. Coming off an impressive run at Baylor, Edgecombe was a one-and-done college prospect who landed on the Sixers as their top selection.
As far as the other new additions go, the veteran Jabari Walker, Dominick Barlow, Trendon Watford, and Johni Broome were also seen at the facility this week.
Walker joins the Sixers after a few seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. Barlow comes to Philly after runs with the San Antonio Spurs and the Atlanta Hawks. Watford just wrapped up two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, while Broome is entering his rookie season with the Sixers, after getting selected in the second round.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post