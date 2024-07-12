All 76ers

Sixers’ Summer League Star Goes Viral With Dunk Against Jazz

Ricky Council IV turned heads with his dunk on Wednesday night.

Justin Grasso

Feb 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (16) drives against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia 76ers’ Summer League squad wrapped up its 2024 run out in Utah on Wednesday night.

As the Sixers concluded the Salt Lake City League with a matchup against the Utah Jazz, their summer standout Ricky Council IV put together another impressive performance.

Once again, Council led his team in style and put on a highlight dunk, which went viral on social media Wednesday night.

With a swipe for his lone steal of the night, Council went out into transition by himself and took advantage of the lack of defenders in front of him.

Perhaps, the young veteran wanted to put a dunk on display that could land him a call next All-Star break for an invitation to the Dunk Contest.

Council didn’t just flash with his self-alley-oop, though. In nearly 20 minutes of action, the forward knocked down six of 11 shots from the field successfully. From beyond the arc, he shot 50 percent on four attempts. After making all but one of his seven free throws, Council finished the game with 20 points.

When the Salt Lake City run opened on Monday, Council produced a game-high 29 points in the Sixers’ win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He nearly notched a double-double with eight rebounds to add.

On Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies, Council had an off night from the field, hitting on just two of his nine shots from the field. He produced seven points in 28 minutes. The Sixers dropped the low-scoring outing with a tight 87-85 loss.

After his performance on Wednesday, Council wrapped up the first phase of Summer League by averaging 19 points per game on 45 percent shooting from the field, and 42 percent shooting from deep.

He also collected four rebounds per game, along with dishing out five total assists across three games. Council and the Sixers will continue their Summer League tour out in Las Vegas this weekend. On Saturday, the Sixers will go toe-to-toe with the Detroit Pistons to kickstart the schedule.

Justin Grasso

