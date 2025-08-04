All 76ers

Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey Back to Work With Notable NBA Trainer

Tyrese Maxey is putting in work with Drew Hanlen.

A few years back, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid invited Tyrese Maxey to put in work with the notable NBA trainer, Drew Hanlen.

Since Embiid’s early days of his professional career, he’s been working closely with Hanlen, who also trains Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

After Maxey had a chance to work with Hanlen for the first summer, he took a noticeable leap in his progression. This summer, Maxey is working with Hanlen again.

The 2023-2024 NBA season was the first time in two years that Maxey didn’t get a chance to play with James Harden. The former MVP had forced his way out of Philadelphia, landing with the Los Angeles Clippers via trade.

Maxey became the Sixers’ point guard, and he didn’t disappoint. In 70 games, Maxey averaged nearly 38 minutes of playing time. He shot the ball efficiently, knocking down 45 percent of his field goals and draining threes at a 37 percent clip.

The young guard posted averages of 26 points, four rebounds, and six assists. For the first time in his career, Maxey was named an All-Star. When he finished the 2023-2024 NBA season, the young guard was also recognized as the NBA’s Most Improved Player.

Last summer, the pressure got heavier on Maxey. The former first-round pick signed a max extension as a restricted free agent. He was going into the season with a lot of expectations attached. As a whole, the Sixers failed to live up to the hype.

Maxey couldn’t follow up with another All-Star campaign.

Although Maxey scored at a career-high pace with 26 points per game, his efficiency was down. The one-time All-Star hit on 44 percent of his shots from the field and 34 percent from three.

While Maxey’s slow start would turn around for a small stretch, an injury derailed his season. Like his co-stars, Maxey’s year was cut short. He finished the season with just 52 games played, the lowest amount of single-season appearances in his career.

Working with Hanlen again, Maxey hopes to find different results in year six.

