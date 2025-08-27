All 76ers

Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey Has Another Response to Hilarious Viral Clip

Tyrese Maxey learned a lesson.

Justin Grasso

Mar 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey looks on after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey looks on after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

This offseason, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has been very active online. The one-time All-Star recently went viral on a random morning as he struggled to use a can opener on Instagram Live.

Maxey had NBA fans from all over getting a good laugh out of his struggles in the kitchen, but the young guard recently proved that he mastered the art of opening a can not long after going viral.

via @overtime: Tyrese Maxey learned how to open a can 🤣

“They found my kryptonite. I’m going to show ya’ll that I learned! I’ll put it on the top like that. I’m gonna go here, and I’m gonna show ya’ll my balancing skills too. I got to take it down to the floor. It’s definitely open! I don’t want to get too much of the bean juice on the court … Keep trying out there, kids! You’ll learn some stuff!”

The 24-year-old has been on quite the digital run this summer, mixing in plenty of workout content as well.

As Maxey and the Sixers are entering a new season without a recent playoff run for the first time in the young guard’s pro career, he’s ready to put the fun and games to rest soon enough.

Soon, the Sixers will be back at training camp and Maxey will return to the court after seeing his 2024-2025 run end early. Maxey battled through a pinkie injury, which eventually forced the Sixers to make the tough decision to shut him down.

Tyrese Maxe
Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Once Maxey’s season concluded, he had just 52 games to show for. Seeing the court for a career-high average of 38 minutes per game, Maxey averaged 26 points on 44 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent shooting from three.

The young guard also averaged three rebounds, six assists, and two steals per game. Although he scored at his best clip, the dip in efficiency led to a lot of criticism for Maxey, as the Sixers struggled through an injury-filled year.

For the Sixers, they should feel good about Maxey getting healthy and maintaining a positive attitude throughout a difficult year. As it’s unclear when the core starters, Joel Embiid and Paul George, will be healthy enough to play, Maxey has high expectations surrounding him going into the year.

More 76ers on SI

Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media

VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision

Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid

Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post

VJ Edgecombe Discusses His Return to Action

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News