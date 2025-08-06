Sixers' Tyrese Maxey Lands Respectable Spot in Point Guard Rankings
Though things looked bleak for the Philadelphia 76ers last season, they still have a lot to feel positive about moving forward. One of the biggest things being that Tyrese Maxey continues to develop into a well-rounded star in the NBA.
When the Sixers nabbed Maxey at pick No. 20 in the 2020 NBA Draft, it was instantly viewed as one of the biggest steals of the night. This analysis quickly came to be true, as he's developed at a rapid pace. Five years later, he's widely regarded as one of the top talents from the class.
Tyrese Maxey cracks the top 10 in recent NBA point guard rankings.
Before the 2026 campaign gets underway, the people at HoopsHype decided to make an updated list of their NBA point guard rankings. At the top are superstar talents like Luka Doncic and reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Maxey ended up landing a favorable spot on this list, landing in the top ten. He slotted in at No. 10 just behind fellow All-Star talents such as Ja Morant and De'Aaron Fox.
A volume scorer with good playmaking ability, Tyrese Maxey missed out on All-Star honors last season, but he performed at that level. Maxey even had a career season on the defensive end, averaging nearly two steals per contest, playing the role of chaotic pest well on the less glamorous end of the floor.
Regardless, Maxey remains one of the top scoring-minded point guards in the NBA today thanks to his elite quickness and valuable pull-up shooting ability, and the Philadelphia 76ers rightfully value him as such.
Maxey ended up playing the fewest number of games for a season in his career last year (52), but still proved to be a premier point guard in the NBA. He averaged a career-high 26.3 PPG to go along with 3.3 RPG, 6.1 APG, and 1.8 SPG.
The Sixers' star guard had a handful of offensive eruptions last season, with his most notable being a 45-point barrage against the Indiana Pacers in the third game of the year.
Since being shut down prematurely due to a nagging finger injury, Maxey has been able to return to his regular training regimen this summer. He is eager to return to form in 2026 in hopes of getting the Sixers back on track after falling short of expectations last season.
