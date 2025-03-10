Sixers Unsure of Tyrese Maxey’s Availability vs Atlanta Hawks
Tyrese Maxey was ruled out by the Philadelphia 76ers for their Sunday night matchup against the Utah Jazz. Lately, the one-time All-Star has been dealing with multiple setbacks.
On Monday, the Sixers will be back on the court in Atlanta, Georgia, to take on the Atlanta Hawks. It seems Maxey will make the trip, but his availability for the outing is up in the air.
Following Sunday’s matchup against the Jazz, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse suggested that Maxey would be listed as questionable for the Monday night matchup. The injury report has not been officially submitted just yet.
via @PompeyOnSixers: Sixers PG Tyrese Maxey did some court work today. Coach Nick Nurse said he remains questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. the Atlanta Hawks.
When the Sixers practiced on Saturday morning, Maxey was not considered to be a participant in the session. The guard was limited to individual work off to the side, which suggested he could miss some time moving forward.
Although Maxey has been dealing with a finger injury for a few weeks now, he went down with a back injury, which was diagnosed as a sprain, against the Portland Trail Blazers last week. The Sixers haven’t put a timeline on Maxey’s recovery, but they don’t seem worried about him missing significant time moving forward. If Maxey is truly questionable for the action, the Sixers could see him back in the lineup much sooner than expected.
Without Maxey and a handful of other key players, the Sixers took care of business on Sunday night with a 126-122 win over the Jazz. The Sixers have improved to 22-41 on the season. If Maxey can’t get the nod to play on Monday, his next opportunity would come against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.
