Sixers Wind Up on The Wrong End of Historic NBA Rankings
In their recent history, the Philadelphia 76ers have had their fair share of crushing defeats. However, there is one instance that stands out above the rest.
As it pertains to the Joel Embiid era, one of the Sixers' best chances to secure a title was during the 2019 season. Despite making a pair of big trades mid-season, they had a loaded starting unit capable of winning it all. Breaking through to the conference finals was within arm's reach that postseason, but it ended up being snatched away from them in dramatic fashion.
The Sixers found themselves matched up with the Toronto Raptors in the second in what ended up becoming a highly competitive series. Things would come down to the final moments of Game 7, when Kawhi Leonard hit a miraculous shot as time expired to send Embiid and company home.
Now six years removed from this game, it is still widely regarded as one of the top playoff finishes in NBA history.
Kawhi Leonard's shot vs. the Sixers ranked among the most iconic shots in NBA history
In the midst of the dog days of the offseason, the people at CBS Sports decided to look back and rank the most iconic shots in the NBA over the last 25 years. Leonard's Game 7 buzzer-beater vs. the Sixers nearly secured the top spot, coming in at No. 4. Topping the list was Kyrie Irving's famous shot over Steph Curry in Game 7 of the 2016 finals.
I swear this ball is still sitting on the rim half a decade later. So many careers and franchise fortunes hanging in the balance. If it drops out, maybe the 76ers win in overtime and Joel Embiid at least has a conference finals appearance on his resume, if not more than that, considering the Warriors were hobbled. Maybe the Ben Simmons thing goes differently. Maybe Jimmy Butler stays.
As most know, Leonard and the Raptors went on to beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals that year. The Sixers, on the other hand, decided to quickly break up the promising core they had just built. During that offseason, Jimmy Butler was dealt to the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade, and the front office inked Al Horford to a lucrative deal in free agency.
