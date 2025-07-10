Spurs Have Major Injury Announcement Before Facing Sixers
The matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday will lack some star power.
On the Spurs’ side, the team will not have its second-overall pick, Dylan Harper, in the mix.
According to San Antonio-Express News’ Jeff McDonald, Harper is still recovering from a minor groin injury. He’ll get the night off on Thursday and is expected to make his Summer League Las Vegas debut on Saturday.
As for the Sixers, they will be without the third-overall pick, VJ Edgecombe.
Recently, Edgecombe suffered a thumb injury. After the Sixers’ Salt Lake City debut, Edgecombe was ruled out for the following game. He ended up missing all but one of their Summer League games out in Utah.
On Wednesday night, the team confirmed that Edgecombe’s Las Vegas debut will be on hold as well.
According to a team official, Edgecombe was evaluated by a physician this week and has been diagnosed with a left thumb sprain. He has continued participating in on-court workouts during his absence from game action and is working closely with the team’s medical staff throughout the Summer League run.
The plan is for Edgecombe to be re-evaluated on Saturday. The Sixers are scheduled for a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Depending on the re-evaluation, Edgecombe could be in line to make his Vegas debut. If not Saturday, they’ll play two more games next week.
The Sixers and the Spurs are scheduled for a 9 PM ET tip on Thursday.
