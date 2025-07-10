All 76ers

Spurs Have Major Injury Announcement Before Facing Sixers

The San Antonio Spurs will miss their star draft pickup, Dylan Harper, against the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Jun 28, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio first round draft pick Dylan Harper (2) holds up his jersey along with general manager Brian Wright at Victory Capital Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Jun 28, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio first round draft pick Dylan Harper (2) holds up his jersey along with general manager Brian Wright at Victory Capital Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

The matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday will lack some star power.

On the Spurs’ side, the team will not have its second-overall pick, Dylan Harper, in the mix.

According to San Antonio-Express News’ Jeff McDonald, Harper is still recovering from a minor groin injury. He’ll get the night off on Thursday and is expected to make his Summer League Las Vegas debut on Saturday.

As for the Sixers, they will be without the third-overall pick, VJ Edgecombe.

Recently, Edgecombe suffered a thumb injury. After the Sixers’ Salt Lake City debut, Edgecombe was ruled out for the following game. He ended up missing all but one of their Summer League games out in Utah.

On Wednesday night, the team confirmed that Edgecombe’s Las Vegas debut will be on hold as well.

According to a team official, Edgecombe was evaluated by a physician this week and has been diagnosed with a left thumb sprain. He has continued participating in on-court workouts during his absence from game action and is working closely with the team’s medical staff throughout the Summer League run.

The plan is for Edgecombe to be re-evaluated on Saturday. The Sixers are scheduled for a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Depending on the re-evaluation, Edgecombe could be in line to make his Vegas debut. If not Saturday, they’ll play two more games next week.

The Sixers and the Spurs are scheduled for a 9 PM ET tip on Thursday.

Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency

Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday

76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now

Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers

Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move

Eric Gordon Makes Free Agency Decision

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News