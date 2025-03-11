State of Sixers' 2025 NBA Draft Pick After Loss vs Hawks
At the start of their back-to-back set on Sunday against the Utah Jazz, the Philadelphia 76ers pulled away with a win and moved in the direction of the NBA Play-In Tournament. Monday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks was an opportunity for Philly to go for two in a row for the first time since January.
Monday’s plan was unsuccessful—or maybe not.
The Sixers came up short against a Trae Young-less Hawks team. With that loss, they dropped to 22-42 on the year. Just one game after jumping the Brooklyn Nets in the standings, the Sixers shot back down to 12th place. They got a little bit of help from the teams they are surrounded by.
The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Without LeBron James in the mix, the Lakers struggled to defeat the Nets. Brooklyn improved to 22-42 on the year, snapping their long losing streak. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors took on the rebuilding Washington Wizards and dominated with a 119-104 win. They picked up their 22nd win of the year.
At this point, the Raptors trail the Sixers by 0.5 games. With the Sixers and the Nets tied for the sixth spot in the draft rankings, they both have a 34.8 percent chance of landing a top-four pick, according to Tankathon. There is an 8.3 percent chance they could get the No. 1 overall pick.
The Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, and the Charlotte Hornets hold the top odds of landing the first pick, with a 14 percent chance of winning the lottery as of now.
The Sixers’ next matchup will take place on the road against the Raptors. With a loss, the Sixers would begin trailing Toronto in the standings, leading only the Hornets and the Wizards.
The Sixers and the Raptors are set for a 7:30 PM ET tip-off on Wednesday.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations