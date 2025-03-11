All 76ers

State of Sixers' 2025 NBA Draft Pick After Loss vs Hawks

A look at the Philadelphia 76ers' draft pick percentages.

Justin Grasso

Mar 10, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) goes to the basket behind Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) goes to the basket behind Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

At the start of their back-to-back set on Sunday against the Utah Jazz, the Philadelphia 76ers pulled away with a win and moved in the direction of the NBA Play-In Tournament. Monday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks was an opportunity for Philly to go for two in a row for the first time since January.

Monday’s plan was unsuccessful—or maybe not.

The Sixers came up short against a Trae Young-less Hawks team. With that loss, they dropped to 22-42 on the year. Just one game after jumping the Brooklyn Nets in the standings, the Sixers shot back down to 12th place. They got a little bit of help from the teams they are surrounded by.

93. 76ers vs Hawks. 132. 125. Final. 123

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Without LeBron James in the mix, the Lakers struggled to defeat the Nets. Brooklyn improved to 22-42 on the year, snapping their long losing streak. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors took on the rebuilding Washington Wizards and dominated with a 119-104 win. They picked up their 22nd win of the year.

At this point, the Raptors trail the Sixers by 0.5 games. With the Sixers and the Nets tied for the sixth spot in the draft rankings, they both have a 34.8 percent chance of landing a top-four pick, according to Tankathon. There is an 8.3 percent chance they could get the No. 1 overall pick.

The Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, and the Charlotte Hornets hold the top odds of landing the first pick, with a 14 percent chance of winning the lottery as of now.

The Sixers’ next matchup will take place on the road against the Raptors. With a loss, the Sixers would begin trailing Toronto in the standings, leading only the Hornets and the Wizards.

The Sixers and the Raptors are set for a 7:30 PM ET tip-off on Wednesday.

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News