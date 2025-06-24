T.J. McConnell, Reggie Miller Share Emotional Moment After Finals Loss
The Oklahoma City Thunder took home their first NBA Championship with a 103-91win in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, despite an old friend's best efforts to keep the Indiana Pacers in the mix. With the early injury to guard Tyrese Haliburton, former Philadelphia 76ers guard T.J. McConnell saw an uptick in minutes and made the most of them, with 16 points, three assists, and six rebounds across a series-high 28 minutes.
He found himself on fire in the third with 12 of the Pacers' 20 total points and was the only Pacers player to score over a near eight-minute span. At one point, it looked like he was going to single-handedly win Game 7 of the NBA Finals on the road, as he was responsible for cutting the Thunder's lead down to just four.
Across the series, McConnell averaged 12 points on 55 percent shooting from the field, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. His Game 6 performance was one for the history books, as he became the first bench player to have a 10-point, five-assist, five-rebound, and four-steal game in the Finals since 1973-1974.
But as 76ers fans know, his impact off the bench is one that goes beyond the box score, and he found himself in talks for a potential Finals MVP behind Haliburton and Pascal Siakam if the Pacers were able to hold on. That made it hurt even more for the 33-year-old McConnell, who was consoled postgame by Pacers legend Reggie Miller.
This year seemed like a great opportunity for the former Process Sixer to get his first championship. But now, he'll have to wait.
