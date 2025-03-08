Traded Philadelphia 76ers Player Debuts With Dallas Mavericks
Caleb Martin’s Dallas Mavericks stint is officially underway. After getting moved at the NBA trade deadline by the Philadelphia 76ers, Martin found out that his return from an injury was not as close as he had hoped.
When Martin found out he was switching teams in early February, his last appearance on the court was nearly one month prior. It took 13 games before Martin finally suited up for the Mavericks.
Leading up to Friday night’s matchup between the Mavs and the Memphis Grizzlies, it was revealed that Martin was on track to make his debut for the team.
via @TheSteinLine: Caleb Martin, I’m told, is on course to return from his hip injury and make his Mavericks debut tonight against Memphis … just over a month after Dallas acquired Martin from Philadelphia in trade headlined by Quentin Grimes.
The Mavericks eased Martin into the mix on Friday night. Despite having just four players available to come off the bench, Martin still seemed to be on a bit of a restriction as he was playing in his first game since January.
Dallas rolled out the former Sixer for 14 minutes. He attempted just one shot during that period, scoring two points. Along with his lone bucket, Martin came down with four rebounds, dished out three assists, and collected one steal and one block on the defensive end.
The Mavericks came up short against the Grizzlies with a 122-111 loss.
Martin’s Sixers tenure was expected to last multiple seasons, as he just signed with the team this past summer. After 31 games, the Sixers aimed to get younger and traded away the 29-year-old in exchange for Quentin Grimes. Although Grimes is headed for free agency in the upcoming offseason, the Sixers are getting a good look at him with the team before others can make a bid for the unknown.
