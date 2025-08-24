Trainer With Tyrese Maxey Connection Joins Western Conference Team
The San Antonio Spurs recently hired one trainer who is quite familiar with Tyrese Maxey’s game.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Spurs are bringing on Tim Martin, who has been credited for working closely with multiple NBA stars, including the Philadelphia 76ers guard.
While helping with Maxey’s game is a decent addition to Martin’s resume, it was certainly the work he did with Victor Wembanyama that landed him the job in San Antonio.
via @MikeAScotto: Just In: The San Antonio Spurs are hiring Tim Martin as an assistant coach, league sources told @hoopshype. Martin has trained with several NBA stars, including Victor Wembanyama, Tyrese Maxey, Trae Young, and others.
Maxey has worked with a handful of trainers throughout his young career. Considering Martin was Dallas-based before his recent move to San Antonio, the connection made sense. Being from Dallas, Maxey spends a lot of time in Texas during the offseason.
Just one month ago, Martin revealed that he was working with Maxey.
Since entering the NBA, Maxey has benefitted from a solid group of trainers while possessing a strong work ethic. Although he dropped to 21st overall during the 2020 NBA Draft, Maxey certainly outplayed his draft position at this point.
Coming out of Kentucky, Maxey didn’t have a steady role during his rookie season with the Sixers. By year two, he became a full-time starter. During the 2021-2022 NBA season, Maxey appeared in 75 games. He averaged 18 points and four assists, while shooting 43 percent from three.
Two years ago, Maxey was the Sixers’ starting point guard throughout the entire season for the first time. He averaged 26 points, six assists, and four rebounds, while knocking down 37 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. For the first time in his career, he was voted an All-Star. At the end of the year, he was named the league’s Most Improved Player.
Last year was considered a down season for Maxey, despite the guard averaging a career-high 26 points. This year, Maxey is working on bouncing back, as the Sixers have a lot to prove. He got a chance to spend some time with Martin, but that connection will be on the Spurs’ bench for the foreseeable future.
