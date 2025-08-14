All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey to Give Fans Rare Look at His Early Workout

Tyrese Maxey will keep the streaming going.

Justin Grasso

Mar 25, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball up the court during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball up the court during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

With a couple of days off recently, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has spent a lot of time on social media, even entering the streaming space.

It all started when the one-time All-Star hopped on Instagram Live and went viral due to his inability to use a can opener correctly. Once Maxey went viral, he decided to take it a step further. The young guard fired up his Twitch account and started streaming himself playing video games for his fans.

via @TyreseMaxey: “After being on stream for 3 hours … I have the upmost respect for the ones who do that for a living, that being said … I’m back in there tonight! 😂😂😂😂

On Thursday morning, Maxey will be back to work, going through his early-morning workouts. However, he doesn’t seem to be walking away from the streaming spotlight.

Instead, the star guard is planning to stream his workout for all to see.

@TyreseMaxey: Yall probably tired of me and this streaming already but I don’t care it’s funny! Should I stream my workout tomorrow starting at 5:30 am 🙂😂!

He later clarified for his Sixers fans that he meant Pacific time, so he’ll be going live at 8:30 ET.

Getting Back to Work

Tyrese Maxey, 76er
Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When Maxey revealed he had a couple of days off, he noted that he’s been “in the lab” since May 13th without a break. That doesn’t come as a surprise, considering Maxey has been one of the hardest-working players within the Sixers’ organization since joining them in 2020.

Now, the young guard is looking to lead by example. Throughout the offseason, Maxey has held many workout sessions with some of his younger and newer teammates. In Texas, he worked out with the undrafted second-year player, Justin Edwards.

More recently, Maxey worked out with Jared McCain, VJ Edgecombe, and a few more players at the Sixers’ practice facility. Maxey tends to keep those workouts in the dark, but he seems to be making an exception this week.

This year, Maxey and the Sixers have a lot to prove. After struggling to make the postseason for the first time in years, Philadelphia is looking to make a comeback. If Joel Embiid and Paul George are still out of the mix at the start of the year, the Sixers will be relying on Maxey to lead the way.

More 76ers on SI

Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media

VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision

Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid

Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post

VJ Edgecombe Discusses His Return to Action

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News