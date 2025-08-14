Tyrese Maxey to Give Fans Rare Look at His Early Workout
With a couple of days off recently, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has spent a lot of time on social media, even entering the streaming space.
It all started when the one-time All-Star hopped on Instagram Live and went viral due to his inability to use a can opener correctly. Once Maxey went viral, he decided to take it a step further. The young guard fired up his Twitch account and started streaming himself playing video games for his fans.
via @TyreseMaxey: “After being on stream for 3 hours … I have the upmost respect for the ones who do that for a living, that being said … I’m back in there tonight! 😂😂😂😂
On Thursday morning, Maxey will be back to work, going through his early-morning workouts. However, he doesn’t seem to be walking away from the streaming spotlight.
Instead, the star guard is planning to stream his workout for all to see.
@TyreseMaxey: Yall probably tired of me and this streaming already but I don’t care it’s funny! Should I stream my workout tomorrow starting at 5:30 am 🙂😂!
He later clarified for his Sixers fans that he meant Pacific time, so he’ll be going live at 8:30 ET.
Getting Back to Work
When Maxey revealed he had a couple of days off, he noted that he’s been “in the lab” since May 13th without a break. That doesn’t come as a surprise, considering Maxey has been one of the hardest-working players within the Sixers’ organization since joining them in 2020.
Now, the young guard is looking to lead by example. Throughout the offseason, Maxey has held many workout sessions with some of his younger and newer teammates. In Texas, he worked out with the undrafted second-year player, Justin Edwards.
More recently, Maxey worked out with Jared McCain, VJ Edgecombe, and a few more players at the Sixers’ practice facility. Maxey tends to keep those workouts in the dark, but he seems to be making an exception this week.
This year, Maxey and the Sixers have a lot to prove. After struggling to make the postseason for the first time in years, Philadelphia is looking to make a comeback. If Joel Embiid and Paul George are still out of the mix at the start of the year, the Sixers will be relying on Maxey to lead the way.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post