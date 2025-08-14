Tyrese Maxey Gushes Over Sixers Star Joel Embiid
Since being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Maxey has been fortunate enough to play alongside some elite-level talents. As the franchise's two homegrown stars, he has built a strong relationship with Joel Embiid.
Since the Sixers drafted Maxey back in 2020, the two instantly gravitated towards one another. Given their age and height difference, they give off the vibes of a big and little brother dynamic. Nonetheless, the two are constantly praising one another as they attempt to lead the Sixers on their quest for a championship.
In recent years, it's been Embiid praising Maxey as the future of the franchise. That said, the young guard has still gone out of his way to sing the praises of the former MVP.
Tyrese Maxey gushes over Sixers star Joel Embiid's versatile skill set
Though hard at work in his offseason training, Maxey took a break to make an appearance on The Deep 3 podcast. They covered a variety of topics during his interview, including the Sixers' star big man. When the topic of Embiid came up, Maxey dove into still being in awe of his impressive skill set.
"I was talking to like my little brother the other day, like one of my best friends. And we was messing like, have you ever seen Joel do a jump hook? We found some clips of him doing jump hooks. While we found those clips we also found clips of him doing step-backs and between the legs hesi pull-ups," Maxey said. "I was like bro this dude is special dude. I'm just blessed to be apart of like his career, the best moments of his career."
Having such a talented running mate from the jump has certainly benefited Maxey and his development. With Embiid garnering so much attention from opposing defenses, it's made life easier for him on the offensive end. That said, Maxey has also improved key areas of his game to be a better complement to the star big man.
The 2025 season was one to forget for the Sixers duo, as injuries left them both sidelined for most of the year. That being said, they'll be eager to return to form and get the team back in a position to contend in 2026 and beyond.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post