Tyrese Maxey Identifies Sixers' Top Priority for Next Year
The idea of running it back with last year’s roster seems risky for the Philadelphia 76ers. Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George simply didn’t come close to reaching their goals in 2024-2025.
Injuries are to blame. Joel Embiid’s knee never seemed to fully recover after he received surgery in 2024. Paul George constantly battled multiple setbacks throughout the year, while Maxey missed time on two occasions as well.
The veteran guard played in just 52 games by the end of the year. It was a career low for the former first-round pick out of Kentucky. Interestingly enough, Maxey played in more matchups than his star teammates.
Heading into the 2025-2026 NBA season, the one-time All-Star laid out the keys to finding success.
What Do the Sixers Need Next Season?
“The biggest thing is we got to get on the court together,” Maxey told ClutchPoints.
“We've got to be healthy and we've got to have continuity. You can't do anything if the guys aren't together. If we aren't together, if we aren't all on the court, if we're not all stepping in the right direction, it's going to be extremely hard.”
The star trio of Maxey, Embiid, and George played in just 15 games together. The result? A 7-8 record.
The group of stars didn’t click. There’s no guarantee that it will next year, but Maxey has been doing all he can to try and find different results for the Sixers next season.
“That's my main goal. That's something that I had to focus on and have to really help build, is the chemistry of the team and help this team step in the right direction,” he added. “Then after that, then we can worry about how talented we are.”
Pure talent didn’t do the Sixers any favors last year. Despite heading into the 2024-2025 season viewed as potential Eastern Conference contenders, the Sixers couldn’t even make the Play-In Tournament.
After finishing in seventh place with a 47-35 record during the 2023-2024 run, the Sixers followed up with a 24-58 record, which placed them 13th in the Eastern Conference. Heading into the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, the Sixers carried the fifth-highest odds of winning the first pick.
The only positive from the past season is that the Sixers were able to add a top-three prospect, VJ Edgecombe, to the roster for next year and beyond. While Edgecombe is expected to have a role, playing alongside Jared McCain and Tyrese Maxey, Philly’s short-term success will hinge on Embiid and George.
Availability will be key for next season. If the Sixers can’t consistently find good health to sharpen their on-court chemistry, it could be another long year. Maxey and the team hope that won’t be the case.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post