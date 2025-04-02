Tyrese Maxey Injury Update Surfaced Before Sixers-Knicks
When the Philadelphia 76ers paid a visit to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, Tyrese Maxey was once again ruled out.
The star guard is approaching the one-month mark since his last appearance on the court for the Sixers. Ahead of Tuesday’s action, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse addressed the state of Maxey’s recovery, revealing that he’s still working his way back.
"He did practice, as you know, the other day. It went just 'Medium'. It didn't like 'Oh, that was great,’ you know? So it's just medium, but he's still working. He's working out today. We'll work out tomorrow, and again, we're hoping it feels a little bit better,” Nurse told reporters via Sixers Wire.
As Maxey works out, the one-time All-Star is sporting a splint, according to Nurse. As far as a timeline goes, Maxey seems to be on a day-by-day basis.
The finger sprain has been a lingering setback in the games leading up to Maxey’s hard fall on his back during the March 3 matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. After a 23-minute shift, Maxey was sent to the locker room to get checked out and was ruled out for the rest of the night.
An absence on Tuesday marked the 16th game in a row the Sixers played without Maxey. Many figured the Sixers could have Maxey follow a similar path as Joel Embiid and Paul George, but the team hasn’t suggested that Maxey’s season is set to conclude early at this point.
The Sixers will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday before closing out this week’s slate with a matchup at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. If Maxey doesn’t return by Saturday, he’ll have just four more games left before the Sixers pack their bags and call it a year.