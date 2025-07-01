Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Sixers Free Agency Addition
A few hours into the opening of NBA free agency, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey was happy to find out that Trendon Watford was joining his team.
Maxey and Watford go back to their pre-NBA days as teammates. Now, they’ll join forces in Philadelphia, playing for the Sixers in 2025-2026.
When Maxey found out that Watford was signing with the Sixers, he took to social media to celebrate with a reaction.
“It’s litttttttttt!” the one-time All-Star wrote on X.
The 24-year-old Watford is a former member of the Brooklyn Nets.
When he entered the NBA, he had wrapped up a two-year run at LSU. In 59 NCAA games, Watford averaged 15 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.
He declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, and evended up going undrafted. Watford signed with the Portland Trail Blazers on a two-way contact later that summer. Eventually, he was converted to a standard deal. After two years with the Blazers, Watford was waived, which led him to Brooklyn.
During his second season with the Nets last year, Watford appeared in 44 games. He averaged 10 points on 47 percent shooting from the field. He knocked down 33 percent of his threes on two attempts per game.
Along with his scoring, Watford averaged four rebounds and three assists. With his one-year deal in Brooklyn wrapped up, Watford reaches a new destination in Philadelphia. He could end up becoming a key reserve in the rotation if all goes well throughout the preseason.
