VJ Edgecombe Dons Sixers Gear In Training Video

Not even a full day after getting drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers, VJ Edgecombe was seen wearing his new colors in a recent training post.

Feb 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) reacts to making a three-point shot against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers ended what was months' worth of speculation regarding what they would do with their third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, as they selected VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University. The Bahamian star averaged 15 points and 2.1 steals per game during his single season of collegiate basketball, managing to become a threat on both ends of the court.

While some may take time to settle into their life as an NBA player, the same couldn't be said for Edgecombe, who continued to run drills even after getting drafted; however, this time, he was spotted wearing some 76ers gear.

Apart from donning a Philadelphia t-shirt, the video shows the recent draftee grinding on the offensive side of the ball, honing his craft on the pull-up, from beyond the arc, and driving towards the basket. His continued work on his ability to finish at the basket was an area that Sixers' President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey highlighted as an area for improvement during his post-draft press conference.

Yet another tie to Philadelphia seen in the video is that one of the players guarding the former Baylor star is Judah Mintz, who was a part of the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers' G League affiliate, during the 2024-25 season.

The Philadelphia faithful and the rest of the NBA world will have to wait until early July for the NBA Summer League to roll around before they can get a better look at the Bahamian star.

