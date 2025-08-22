VJ Edgecombe Gives High Praise to Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey
While finishing towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings wasn't what the Philadelphia 76ers wanted, some good did come from it. They might have faced some bad luck when it came to injuries, but their karma swung back around in the NBA Draft lottery.
The Sixers had a chance of handing their pick over to the OKC Thunder, but they managed to retain it. On top of that, they also climbed two spots to the third overall selection. With the pick, the Sixers settled on guard VJ Edgecombe out of Baylor.
Edgecombe now finds himself in a tough spot entering the NBA, as he'll be expected to be a productive piece from day one. Luckily for the Sixers, he has a strong competitive spirit and has a good mentor to rely on as he navigates his first year in the pros.
VJ Edgecombe gushes over Sixers star Tyrese Maxey
Edgecombe's drive and hunger to get better are a big reason why the Sixers selected, as they are comparable traits to another key member of the roster. In an unshocking turn of events, the rookie has gravitated towards All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey.
A little over a month out from his first training camp, Edgecombe opened up on what it's been like being around Maxey thus far.
"He's a great person," Edgecombe said. "Always smiling and always happy. I've been learning a lot from him. We've been working out early mornings. Someone to help me learn and help me get better."
Given his journey in the NBA, Maxey is someone who could be a good mentor for Edgecombe. He understands a bit of what he's going through, as he was in a kind of similar situation not too long ago. Due to the saga with Ben Simmons, Maxey quickly found himself thrust into a key role for the Sixers. He took the opportunity in stride, eventually blossoming into a pillar for the franchise.
With a player like Maxey to lean on for guidance, Edgecombe will attempt to provide a boost for the Sixers as the team attempts to get back in the hunt in the East next season.
