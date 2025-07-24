All 76ers

Warriors Cited as Best Landing Spot For Former Sixers Big Man

Al Horford remains connected to the Golden State Warriors.

Kevin McCormick

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) returns up court against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) returns up court against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
As NBA free agency rages on, a handful of former Philadelphia 76ers players still find themselves without a home for next season. Though in the later stages of his career, one veteran remains connected to a hopeful contender in the Western Conference.

With most of the market dried up at this point, Al Horford is one of the league's top remaining free agents. Seeing that the Boston Celtics are preparing for a gap year in 2026, the former All-Star could look elsewhere in hopes of possibly adding another championship to his resume. Horford certainly isn't the player he once was, but he has proven to still be a productive rotation piece in the right role.

Last week, the people at Fox Sports compiled a list of the best landing spots for a handful of remaining free agents. In Horford's case, it was the Golden State Warriors.

Al Horford, Sixers, 76er
Aug 23, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Al Horford (42) shoots during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics in game four of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series at The Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The Warriors won't let the flame go out, the latest evidence being trading for Jimmy Butler at last season's NBA trade deadline. In all fairness, when you win four championships in eight years and have a Hall of Famer who's still playing at an All-NBA level (Stephen Curry), you can do that — and Horford perfectly fits Golden State's timeline.

Seeing that they have a very veteran-heavy roster, Horford could make a lot of sense for the Warriors. He is someone who could come off the bench or provide some stability in the frontcourt alongside Draymond Green. Also, with his ability to stretch the floor, Horford provides a dynamic the Warriors have longed for at the center position.

Horford has consistently been linked to the Warriors in rumors since free agency began. Only time will tell if Golden State will be his potential final chapter in the NBA.

