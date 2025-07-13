Western Conference Powerhouse Eyeing Up Ex-Sixer
Given that the offseason is in full swing, teams around the league have started to make moves to improve their squads ahead of the upcoming 2025-26 campaign. This is something that applies to the Golden State Warriors, who are looking to bounce back off of a defeat in the Weatern Conference semifinals to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
According to a recent report, their search in the offseason has them interested in a former Philadelphia 76er: De’Anthony Melton, who has found himself as an unrestricted free agent.
As reported by The Stein Line, the Warriors have shown interest in Melton, with a potential reunion between the two sides on the cards. Melton signed with the Western Conference Powerhouse during the offseason last year, after a two-season stay in the City of Brotherly Love, in which he’d averaged 10.4 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.
Melton’s move to the Oracle Arena wouldn’t get off to the best start, as the 27-year-old partially tore his Achilles in November during a match against the Dallas Mavericks, which ended his season immediately. However while he was recovering from his injury, Golden State packaged Melton in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, in exchange for Denis Schroder.
Melton isn’t the only former Sixer to be looked at by the Warriors’ front office, as they’ve been also eyeing up Al Horford, who is coming off of his four year stint with the Boston Celtics, which included lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy in the 2023-24 season.
