Western Contender Named Possible Landing Spot for Sixers Forward
In this final stretch of the regular season, the Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to make alterations to their roster. Amid the latest developments, one player has been connected to one of the Western Conference's top contenders.
Over the past two years, forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has become a key member of the Sixers' supporting cast. He's provided an added scoring punch when needed, and dismissed the notion of being a sub-par defender that has followed him throughout his career.
In a season full of injuries and constant change, Oubre was one of the few players to provide stability and consistency. The veteran forward finished the 2025 campaign with averages of 15.8 PPG and 6.1 RPG across 60 appearances.
Despite being a positive addition to the roster, the latest reporting states that the Sixers are looking to part ways with Oubre in an effort to create more financial flexibility.
Following the latest Sixers trade rumors, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey broke down a series of landing spots for Oubre. Among the teams mentioned was the Denver Nuggets in a scenario where Philadelphia parts with the offensive-minded forward in exchange for Zeke Nnaji.
The Denver Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji is a big man making roughly the same amount as Oubre in 2025-26, so the math on a trade isn't complicated. And Nnaji could provide more depth at a position of need.
Oubre wouldn't be guaranteed a rotation spot on the title-contending Nuggets, but he's likelier to help than Nnaji. And for a second unit that has long struggled for offense without Nikola Jokić, his desire to score could help.
Nnaji, a former first-round pick by the Nuggets, has struggled to carve out a role for himself in Denver. However, he has shown promise in the past. Albeit in a small sample size, he averaged 6.6 PPG and 3.6 RPG while shooting 46.3% from deep on low volume.
A deal of this sort would give the Sixers more depth at the power forward and outside shooting in the frontcourt. As for Oubre, he'd get the chance to compete for a title and share the floor with one of the league's top stars in Nikola Jokic.
With training camp just around the corner, it remains unclear if an Oubre trade will surface before the season gets underway.
