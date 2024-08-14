When Will Sixers’ Paul George Face LA Clippers for First Time in 2024?
The Philadelphia 76ers’ 2024-2025 schedule hasn’t been revealed just yet, but one key date has been made public on Tuesday.
According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, the Sixers and the Los Angeles Clippers are set to battle it out on November 6. The game is expected to take place at the new Intuit Dome in California.
The date marks the return of Philly’s newest All-Star, Paul George. Next season marks the first time Paul George will face the Clippers since his days as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, George was traded to the Clippers after a two-year run with the Thunder. At the time, George was headed to the Clippers to form the league’s newest star duo, joining the two-time NBA Champion, Kawhi Leonard.
George would spend five seasons in LA. He appeared in over 260 games. During that stretch, George produced 23 points per game while shooting 40 percent from three. In addition to his scoring, George averaged six rebounds and five assists.
Entering the 2024 offseason, George had a player option attached to his original deal. He chose to decline it, planning to enter free agency. For weeks, it was revealed the Sixers had an interest in making a pitch to George. The All-Star wing was expected to entertain offers from the Sixers and the Orlando Magic. The Clippers were still in the mix as well.
While the Clippers landed the first offseason meeting with George, it didn’t result in a new deal getting worked out. Instead, George and the Clippers decided to mutually split. That left the Sixers favored to land him. Indeed, Philly inked George to join their star duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
The early November matchup between the Sixers and the Clippers will feature two multi-time All-Stars taking on their former teams. In addition to George facing LA, Clippers guard James Harden will battle it out against the Sixers for the third time since leaving.
Last year, Harden entered his third season with the Sixers. Ahead of training camp, he requested a trade. It took a couple of games, but Harden landed his wish. He was sent to the Clippers in later October.
The ten-time All-Star appeared in 72 games with the Clippers. He averaged 17 points, five rebounds, and nine assists per game while draining 38 percent of his threes. This summer, Harden re-signed with the Clippers. He remains with Leonard, while George joins the 76ers.
