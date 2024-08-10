Will Kevin Durant’s Team USA Promotion Affect Sixers’ Joel Embiid?
Joel Embiid’s time with Team USA is coming to a close. As the Philadelphia 76ers center is set to compete in the Paris Olympics Finals on Saturday, his temporary head coach, Steve Kerr, is expected to make a major lineup change for the battle against France.
Once again, Kerr is making a switch to the starting lineup.
Before, a starting lineup change might’ve affected Embiid. This time around, that’s not expected to be the case.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kevin Durant will see a promotion to the starting five against France. Durant’s elevation doesn’t come as a shock, considering how productive he’s been throughout the Olympic run this summer.
With Durant expected to join the starting five and Embiid expected to stay put at center, who’s the odd man out? According to Charania, Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday will come off the bench.
Embiid and Team USA are coming off of a thrilling win against Serbia on Thursday. After the squad defeated Brazil in the quarterfinal matchup, they came out flat against the reigning NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic, and Serbia. Embiid and Steph Curry gave Team USA a huge boost late in the second half.
Despite Embiid’s struggles at times throughout the tournament, he redeemed himself in a big way on Thursday. The Sixers’ big man wrapped up the game with 19 points on 8-11 shooting from the field. He also had four rebounds and two assists.
For most of USA’s run, Embiid received the nod to start. When the team faced South Sudan during the group stage, Embiid was removed from the starting five and ended up collecting a DNP. While his absence was a big deal at the time, Embiid returned to the lineup in the following game. Since then, he has maintained a key role throughout the remainder of the tournament.
Team USA and France will conclude the run on Saturday afternoon.
