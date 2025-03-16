All 76ers

Will Sixers Play Paul George Against the Mavericks?

Nothing changes about Paul George's status for Sixers-Mavericks.

Justin Grasso

Jan 15, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) drives against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 15, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) drives against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers won’t have any surprising returns to the court on Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Mavericks. While the team hasn’t revealed a detailed recovery timeline on Paul George just yet, it’s clear that he won’t get the nod to play in Dallas.

According to the official NBA injury report, George has been ruled out once again.The veteran continues to deal with a groin and pinkie injury, with the former being the setback to take him off the floor recently.

George hasn’t played since March 3. At the time, George returned to the court after a one-game absence against the Portland Trail Blazers. During a road matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, George checked in for 29 minutes.

After shooting 3-11 for seven points, George was suspected to be dealing with a setback late in the second half. He ended up missing the next five games, including Friday night’s loss against the Indiana Pacers.

Ahead of Friday’s game, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse made it clear that the team has not made a decision on George’s availability for the remainder of the year. The team anticipates an update sometime next week.

“I don’t know about that,” Nurse said when asked if George would play again this year or not. “I think we’ll have those answers on Monday or Tuesday. Early next week. So, I don’t think there’s been any talk of it either way until we get to that point.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that George is consulting with doctors on “treatment options” for his groin injury and past knee injuries. ESPN’s Shams Charania noted a “possible procedure” could be in play.

During year one with the Sixers, George appeared in 41 games. The nine-time All-Star averaged 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists, along with 36 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

More 76ers on SI

Sixers Expected to Add Former First-Rounder

Sixers’ Recent Injury Report Sets NBA Record

Jayson Tatum Reacts to Sixers’ Latest Addition

Former NBA Player Calls for Sixers to Shut Down Paul George

Nick Nurse Addresses Paul George’s Status

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News