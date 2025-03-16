Will Sixers Play Paul George Against the Mavericks?
The Philadelphia 76ers won’t have any surprising returns to the court on Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Mavericks. While the team hasn’t revealed a detailed recovery timeline on Paul George just yet, it’s clear that he won’t get the nod to play in Dallas.
According to the official NBA injury report, George has been ruled out once again.The veteran continues to deal with a groin and pinkie injury, with the former being the setback to take him off the floor recently.
George hasn’t played since March 3. At the time, George returned to the court after a one-game absence against the Portland Trail Blazers. During a road matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, George checked in for 29 minutes.
After shooting 3-11 for seven points, George was suspected to be dealing with a setback late in the second half. He ended up missing the next five games, including Friday night’s loss against the Indiana Pacers.
Ahead of Friday’s game, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse made it clear that the team has not made a decision on George’s availability for the remainder of the year. The team anticipates an update sometime next week.
“I don’t know about that,” Nurse said when asked if George would play again this year or not. “I think we’ll have those answers on Monday or Tuesday. Early next week. So, I don’t think there’s been any talk of it either way until we get to that point.”
Earlier this week, it was reported that George is consulting with doctors on “treatment options” for his groin injury and past knee injuries. ESPN’s Shams Charania noted a “possible procedure” could be in play.
During year one with the Sixers, George appeared in 41 games. The nine-time All-Star averaged 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists, along with 36 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
