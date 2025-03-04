All 76ers

Will Tyrese Maxey Play in 76ers-Timberwolves Matchup?

Tyrese Maxey's status for the 76ers' matchup against the Timberwolves has been revealed.

Justin Grasso

Dec 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) looks on after a victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) looks on after a victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Philadelphia 76ers pay a visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, the Sixers will roll without their one-time All-Star guard, Tyrese Maxey.

During the Sixers’ Monday night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, Maxey was seen crashing to the ground and taking a hard fall after making contact with the defenders while attacking the basket. The young guard was visibly in pain, grabbing at his back.

Maxey needed assistance getting up and went straight back to the Sixers’ locker room. Shortly after, the Sixers ruled Maxey out for the remainder of the game due to a back contusion. He will not be able to play on Tuesday night as he’s been diagnosed with a back sprain.

Heading into Monday’s game against Portland, Maxey was already dealing with a finger injury. Before the matchup, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse noted that a conversation with Maxey revealed that the veteran guard was not feeling much better from a pain standpoint.

However, Maxey dodged the injury report at the start of the week. With the Sixers looking to make a Play-In push, Maxey attempted to play through the pain from his finger injury. The struggles were clear, though.

Over the last two games, Maxey has made just 15 percent of his shots on 14 attempts per game. He averaged just five points over those games. Without his scoring as a strength, Maxey relied on his playmaking and averaged nine assists in those matchups.

The Sixers have not revealed a recovery timeline for Maxey just yet. As of now, the Sixers are moving forward with the guard on a day-to-day basis. With Maxey out on Tuesday, the earliest he could return is on Thursday to face the Boston Celtics on the road.

Tyrese Maxe
Mar 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) falls to the court after driving for a shot in front of Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) and center Donovan Clingan (23) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News