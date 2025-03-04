Will Tyrese Maxey Play in 76ers-Timberwolves Matchup?
As the Philadelphia 76ers pay a visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, the Sixers will roll without their one-time All-Star guard, Tyrese Maxey.
During the Sixers’ Monday night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, Maxey was seen crashing to the ground and taking a hard fall after making contact with the defenders while attacking the basket. The young guard was visibly in pain, grabbing at his back.
Maxey needed assistance getting up and went straight back to the Sixers’ locker room. Shortly after, the Sixers ruled Maxey out for the remainder of the game due to a back contusion. He will not be able to play on Tuesday night as he’s been diagnosed with a back sprain.
Heading into Monday’s game against Portland, Maxey was already dealing with a finger injury. Before the matchup, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse noted that a conversation with Maxey revealed that the veteran guard was not feeling much better from a pain standpoint.
However, Maxey dodged the injury report at the start of the week. With the Sixers looking to make a Play-In push, Maxey attempted to play through the pain from his finger injury. The struggles were clear, though.
Over the last two games, Maxey has made just 15 percent of his shots on 14 attempts per game. He averaged just five points over those games. Without his scoring as a strength, Maxey relied on his playmaking and averaged nine assists in those matchups.
The Sixers have not revealed a recovery timeline for Maxey just yet. As of now, the Sixers are moving forward with the guard on a day-to-day basis. With Maxey out on Tuesday, the earliest he could return is on Thursday to face the Boston Celtics on the road.
