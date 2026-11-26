The Heat had all the momentum in the world facing the 76ers on Wednesday night. They won their last seven games, Joel Embiid didn't play due to an illness, and Miami is the most popular city in the world right now thanks to some new video game that was released last week.

But LeBron James dialed the Heat down a notch.

“These my youngbouls right here.”



LeBron has fully embraced Philly pic.twitter.com/UFYfRePJOY — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) November 26, 2026

His 25-point triple-double guided the 76ers (15-4) to a 111-104 win over Miami (10-7) at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Philadelphia controlled both sides of the court after a bumpy first quarter en route to one of its gutsiest wins of the young season. What’s more? The 76ers are now 2-1 in NBA Cup play.

Here is one green and one red flag from Philadelphia's 15th victory.

Green flag: LeBron James

Perhaps Erik Spoelstra accidentally manifested the Heat’s fate hours before the game. He said Father Time always wins, but James has been giving him hell, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported.

James sure did on Wednesday, tallying 25 points on 76.6% true shooting, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds; it was the 41-year-old’s first triple-double with Philadelphia. As has been the case all season, James was the catalyst behind the 76ers’ offense. His scoring and playmaking kept Philadelphia's offense afloat with Embiid missing his second straight game.

LEBRON JAMES OVER HIS LAST 5 GAMES:



25 PTS - 12 AST - 10 REB

23 PTS - 6 REB - 4 3PM

21 PTS - 6 REB - 6 AST

22 PTS - 6 AST - 8/15 FG

15 PTS - 11 AST - 7 REB



STILL A PROBLEM. pic.twitter.com/L0ss1XWnIi — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 26, 2026

The four-time Most Valuable Player scored many of his points from deep, having shot 4-6 from the perimeter. James struggled to find his footing from beyond the arc to start the year, but his aggressiveness as a pull-up shooter was too much for Miami’s defense to handle. His third triple capped off an 18-5 run that gave Philadelphia a second-quarter lead.

James’ playmaking was also paramount as he had assists to five different players. His downhill ability and savviness helped him create scoring chances for others. The 24-year veteran won’t record a triple-double every night, but him being able to turn it on, essentially down two starters was essential.

Red flag: Jaylen Brown

Brown posted six points on 2-of-88 shooting from the field in 17 minutes before experiencing left hamstring tightness; he didn't return for the second half. This is an unfortunate development for Brown, who missed two games last week due to the same reason.

Nick Nurse said after the game that Brown will get imaging on Thursday, Chris Hine of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Hamstring injuries can be finicky, and it might be in the 76ers’ best interest to treat this with caution as they did last week.

Jaylen Brown has been ruled out for the remainder of Heat-Sixers with a left hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/aGCtNnIhGG — ESPN (@espn) November 25, 2026

Philadelphia saw others step up in his absence. Tyrese Maxey slashed Miami’s defense for 30 points on 65.9% true shooting and six assists. VJ Edgecombe also scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half.

Philadelphia will have Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving, hoping Embiid can recover from his illness and it’ll receive a positive update on Brown. The 76ers will return on Friday to visit the Pacers (6-12) at 7:30 p.m. EST.