The first month of the 2026-27 NBA season went pretty well for the Philadelphia 76ers, as they finished the month with the best record in the Eastern Conference. But, there's always room for improvement. Here's a look at three developments that we hope to see in the second month of the season for the Sixers.

1. Improved long-distance shooting from LeBron James, Joel Embiid

Both LeBron James and Joel Embiid did plenty of positive and productive things for the 76ers over the first month of the season. Yet, the three-point shooting of both players left plenty to be desired.

James is shooting just 21 percent from beyond the arc so far this season, which represents a career low. Similarly, Embiid is also shooting a career-low 14 percent from long range. Together, James and Embiid have converted just 16 of the 88 triples that they've taken on the season.

That number deserves a pretty big "yikes." Of course, three-point shooting is not one of the top skills for either guy, and they're both able to contribute in a multitude of other ways. However, it would make things easier on Philadelphia's offense if they both could convert at a slightly higher clip, especially if they're both going to continue taking the shots.

A small improvement in percentage for both superstars isn't too much to ask.

2. More minutes for Labaron Philon Jr.

More minutes for rookie guard Labaron Philon Jr. would be a nice development to see from the Sixers as the season moves forward. And we're not talking a ton of minutes. He's averaged 6.4 minutes per performance so far. It would be nice to see that number at around 10. Increasing his tick slightly would have dual benefits.

It would aid in Philon's development and help to grow his experience and confidence, and it would also provide a little extra rest for starting guards Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, who are both in the top 15 in the NBA in minutes per game.

When Philon has been given an opportunity, he's taken advantage of it, like when he scored 10 points and dropped two assists in 17 minutes against the Orlando Magic last week.

3. A more aggressive Dean Wade

Dean Wade has been very solid for the Sixers so far this season, especially on the defensive end of the floor. If there's anywhere he could improve in the season's second month, it would be his aggressiveness on offense.

He's averaging just 3.7 shots from the field and 2.5 attempts from long range per game despite shooting 45 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.

Wade has a usage percentage of 6.6 this season. That's second-lowest on the Sixers, ahead of only Tacko Fall, who has barely played.

Guys like Adem Bona and Justin Edwards have higher usage percentages than Wade, which simply shouldn't be the case. Too often, Wade won't look to score when he has the opportunity to do so. He would be more dangerous and difficult to defend if he looked for his own shot slightly more often.

The Sixers have plenty of scorers, so they certainly don't need Wade to chuck shots, but there are more opportunities for him in the flow of a game that he should look to take advantage of.

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