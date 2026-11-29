Things looked bleak for the 76ers when they released their final injury report leading up to their game against the Rockets on Sunday. Jaylen Brown (hamstring), LeBron James (back), Joel Embiid (foot), Dean Wade (hamstring), Dominick Barlow (back), and Ariel Hukporti (Achilles) were sidelined.

Fans hoped Philadelphia could upset Houston nonetheless. After all, the 76ers ended the Heat’s seven-game winning streak on Wednesday without Embiid and Brown, who didn’t play the second half. But reality struck when Houston entered the fourth quarter with an 18-point lead.

If I'm the Sixers, I'm not feeling a ton of sting from this loss. Rockets are healthy + haven't played since Wednesday. Sixers are shorthanded on a back-to-back.



That and they didn't even play all that poorly until they ran out of steam. I've seen much worse efforts before... — Erin Grugan (@eringrugan) November 29, 2026

The 76ers (16-5)—missing three of their top-five scorers—fell to the Rockets (15-5) at Toyota Center. Philadelphia is now 0-2 against Western Conference opponents, with the caveat that the 76ers weren’t at full strength for either matchup.

Here is one small bright side and a clear downside to Philadelphia’s third road loss.

Bright side: 76ers' stars got some rest

The 76ers’ game against Houston was the second leg of a back-to-back for Philadelphia as it handled the Pacers 111-87 on Friday. So the 76ers rested James and Embiid—a common practice for them in back-to-backs this season. Barlow also got a breather, having missed the 76ers’ first 16 games of the year due to a stress reaction in his lower back.

Nick Nurse said “it’s a possibility” that Joel Embiid and LeBron James play both ends of a back-to-back this season. pic.twitter.com/EWG12e7Yq8 — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) November 29, 2026

Brown and Wade both missed their second straight games as well. The 2024 Finals Most Valuable Player didn’t travel with the team for this two-game homestand; Brown last played in the second quarter against Miami, leaving due to left hamstring tightness.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope started in Brown’s place and plugged in nicely. He tallied 14 points and four assists while shooting 6-of-7 from the field and 2-of-2 from deep. Rayan Rupert received his most meaningful minutes this season given Philadelphia’s gutted forward depth. He took the opportunity in stride, posting 10 points and seven rebounds.

Still, the 76ers’ offense cratered without all of their stars. Philadelphia’s 93 points were its lowest output of the season.

Downside: everything else

Houston has looked like a different team than last year, with Fred VanVleet back, Kevin Durant playing a smaller role, and its younger players taking charge; the 76ers experienced much of that firsthand.

The Rockets had six players score at least 10 points and shot 59.3% from the field and 48.6% from three-point range collectively. Philadelphia struggled to protect the rim and pressure shooters, missing Embiid’s paint presence and James’ signal-calling. Houston outscored the 76ers 66-48 down low.

KD WITH THE FOUR-POINT PLAY👌



Sixers/Rockets is LIVE on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/FVFx6kQ1cC — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 29, 2026

The 76ers recorded the second-fewest turnovers in the NBA at 11.6 per game, but that’s all the Rockets needed to make Philadelphia pay. Houston turned the 76ers’ 11 giveaways into 21 points. Philadelphia also surrendered 32 fast-break points—a statistic indicative of a fatigued team missing key players.

Philadelphia has the fewest losses in the Eastern Conference, but all five defeats have been by double digits. Two of those losses were in the second half of a back-to-back, and Philadelphia didn’t have all of its starters in three defeats. Still, it’s an interesting trend.

But considering the circumstances, the 76ers shouldn’t get too down about Saturday’s result. They’ll play the Grizzlies (15-5) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

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