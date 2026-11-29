The Philadelphia 76ers suffered their fifth loss of the season at the hands of the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. Given all of the absences for Philadelphia, the outcome of the contest wasn't especially surprising.

The Sixers were extremely shorthanded for the game, as they without three starters in LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid, and without all of that firepower, they were unable to keep up with the Rockets, who rolled to a 131-93 win.

With three stars sidelined, there was added opportunity for some guys who are further down on the depth chart. A couple were unable to take advantage of that opportunity, but one was. Here's a look at two losers and one winner for Philadelphia in the loss to Houston.

Loser: Justin Edwards

We learned pretty much everything that we need to know about how Nick Nurse feels about Justin Edwards on Saturday night. In a game in which the Sixers were missing their three top forwards in LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and Dean Wade, Edwards was given just 12 minutes of playing time, which was the lowest total on the entire team.

Even two-way players Ryan Rupert and Tacko Fall received more minutes than Edwards, who appears to be so deep in his coach's doghouse that it's fair to wonder if he'll ever get out. Unfortunately for Edwards, he wasn't really able to take advantage of the limited opportunity that he got against Houston, as he tallied just three points and two rebounds. He missed both of his shots from long range. At this point, it appears the ship has sailed when it comes to Edwards ever becoming part of the regular rotation for Philadelphia.

Loser: Labaron Philon Jr.

Fans in Philly have been clamoring for more minutes for rookie guard Labaron Philon Jr., and understandably so after the Sixers used their first-round draft pick on him in June. Well, Philon got more playing time in Houston on Saturday night, as he clocked 21 minutes against the Rockets, which represents a season high for the Alabama product. Unfortunately for the first-year player, he was unable to do too much with those minutes.

Philon converted just four of his 13 shots from the floor and he missed all four of his attempts from long range. He finished with eight points, two assists and two rebounds. Philon wasn't bad, and he did convert a couple of nice shots over the course of the contest, but he did little else to show that he deserves more minutes when the team isn't missing a bunch of key contributors. As a result, he'll likely remain on the periphery of the rotation.

Winner: Rayan Rupert

Unlike the two players mentioned above who were unable to take advantage of an increased opportunity on Saturday night, Rayan Rupert was able to do so. Rupert had appeared in only three previous games on the season and he never played more than five minutes in any of those appearances.

Against the Rockets, Rupert logged 27 minutes, which was the most of any bench player on the team. In those 27 minutes, Rupert converted four of his nine attempts from the floor for 10 points, though he did miss four of his five attempts from beyond the arc. But, he also secured a team-high seven rebounds, including two on the offensive glass. For a guy who has barely seen the floor all season, it was a pretty impressive performance, and one that could potentially earn him another look in the future.

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