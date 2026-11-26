After suffering a tough loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers were aiming to bounce back at home against the Miami Heat on Thanksgiving Eve. They were able to do so, despite being without star center Joel Embiid, who was ruled out of the game due to illness.

It was a close contest, but the Sixers were able to pull out a 111-104 victory to move to 15-4 on the season and keep their NBA Cup dreams alive. Here's a look at two winners and one loser for Philadelphia in the win over Miami.

Winner: LeBron James

LeBron James came out of the gate fast against his former franchise. After knocking down four of his five attempts from beyond the arc against Portland on Monday night, James continued his hot shooting in the first half against Miami by converting all three of his attempts from long range. At one point, he scored 14 consecutive points in the second quarter and he finished the first half with 16 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

LEBRON JAMES JUST PUT UP 14 STRAIGHT POINTS IN THE 2ND QUARTER 🫨👑 pic.twitter.com/AwOhXW0XqD — NBA (@NBA) November 25, 2026

James continues his productive play in the second half of the contest, and he ultimately ended up recording his first triple-double in a Sixers uniform with 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. It was the 126th total triple-double of his illustrious career, which is the fifth-most all-time.

LeBron James just had his 126th career triple-double.



That's more than Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Scottie Pippen COMBINED 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TddJOboHGT — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 26, 2026

James is really finding his flow offensively with the Sixers. He's now scored 20-plus points and shot over 50 percent from the floor in four consecutive contests.

Winner: Tyrese Maxey

The Sixers needed some additional scoring punch against Miami with Embiid out and Jaylen Brown sidelined for the second half of the game, and Maxey provided it. He was on attack mode from the jump against the Heat and he finished the game with a team-leading 30 points to go along with six assists and four rebounds.

It was Maxey's third 30-ball of the season, and his first since Halloween night. Maxey's points came efficiently, too, as he converted 12 of his 21 attempts from the floor and three of his five from beyond the arc.

Loser: Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown was having a rough first half against Miami. He converted just two of his eight attempts from the field before leaving the game with a hamstring injury. He would never return to the floor as he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Brown missed Philadelphia's previous two games with a hamstring strain before returning to action against the Blazers on Monday night. Unfortunately, it seems like the issue hasn't healed completely. He could miss more time moving forward as a result, which makes him the lone loser for Philadelphia in this one.

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