For the first time all season, the Philadehpia 76ers squared off against a team from the Western Conference when they hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

The Sixers had won five consecutive games heading into the matchup against Portland, but they were unable to extend the streak to six. The Blazers used a dominant second half to pull out a 128-111 victory to hand the Sixers their fourth loss of the season.

Here's a look at one stud and three duds from Philly's loss to Portland.

Stud: LeBron James

LeBron James had arguably his best half of the season in the first half against Portland on Monday night. James scored 16 points in 16 minutes in the half, and more importantly, he knocked down all three of his attempts from beyond the arc - an area he has struggled with mightily early in the campaign. He even capped the first half with a buzzer-beating triple from the corner.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME LEBRON??? pic.twitter.com/cnmj6UrLGO — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 24, 2026

Unfortunately, James was unable to maintain the same level of production in the second half, though he still finished the game with a team-high 23 points along with six rebounds and three assists. Overall, the fact that James converted four of his five 3-point attempts was one of the lone bright spots for Philly in this one.

Dud: Dean Wade

Dean Wade played 28 minutes against Portland, but he was largely invisible over the course of the contest. He missed all five of his shots from the floor and scored just two points, while also turning the ball over twice. The Sixers were outscored by 17 points in the game while he was on the floor. Wade has largely been a positive player for the Sixers this season, but he's been a non-factor on offense too often, and this was an especially poor performance.

Dud: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Wade wasn't the only bench player who turned in a dud against the Trail Blazers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope did too. Caldwell-Pope played 17 minutes in the game and he missed four of his five shots from the floor. He finished with just two points, three rebounds and an assist. When his shot isn't falling, KCP's ability to impact games is limited, and this was just unfortunately one of those nights for him.

Dud: Anfernee Simons

Basically everything that was just written about Caldwell-Pope could also apply to Anfernee Simons in this game, too, as the two turned in almost identical stat lines. Simons played 18 minutes and went 1-for-3 from the field for three points. He made no other statistical impact.

Portland's bench outscored Philly's bench by 30 points in the game, which was the difference. The fact that Simons, Caldwell-Pope and Wade all had off nights in the same game is the main factor there.

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