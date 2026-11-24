The Philadelphia 76ers suffered their fourth loss of the season to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. The Blazers dominated the Sixers in a couple of key areas in order to pull out the win and snap Philadelphia's five-game winning streak.

Here's a look at the three most eye-catching box score numbers for the 76ers in the loss to Portland.

30: Points 76ers were outscored by from beyond the arc

The Trail Blazers completely dominated the 76ers from beyond the arc on Monday night. As a team, Portland connected on 19 of its 42 attempts from long range, which equates to 42 percent. Meanwhile, the Sixers made just nine of their 33 collective attempts, which equates to an anemic 27 percent. By converting 10 more 3-pointers than the Sixers, the Blazers outscored Philly by 30 points from distance, which is an enormous amount to overcome.

While it wasn't the sole reason the Sixers lost, the 3-point discrepancy was the single biggest factor in the game in the eyes of Sixers head coach Nick Nurse. He said as much after the game.

"The big thing was the 3-point shooting," Nurse said. "It's hard to lose by 10 on that particular stat. 10 makes. That's 30 points. That's hard to overcome."

30: Blazers' bench points advantage

30 was an unlucky number for the Sixers against Portland. In addition to being outscored from beyond the arc by 30 points, Portland's bench also outscored Philadelphia's bench by 30 points in the contest. Jrue Holiday (18 points) and Scoot Henderson (17 points) led the way for Portland off of the pine. Those two combined to knock down seven of their 10 combined attempts from beyond the arc. In total, the Trail Blazers scored 54 bench points.

Meanwhile, Dominick Barlow was Philly's leading scorer off of the bench with six points. As a team, the Sixers mustered just 24 total bench points, as key contributors Dean Wade, Anfernee Simons and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope all struggled mightily in the game. Typically, getting outscored by 30 from beyond the arc and in bench points isn't a recipe for success.

0: Minutes played for Tacko Fall

The Sixers were dealt a tough blow when it was announced that Joel Embiid would miss the game against Portland due to an illness. The Blazers are a big team, and Philly certainly could have used Embiid's presence down low. Without him, Portland predictably dominated on the boards, as the Blazers outrebounded the Sixers 49-33 over the course of the contest.

Despite the fact that the Blazers were having their way with the Sixers on the glass, Nick Nurse didn't turn to the team's tallest player. Tacko Fall didn't get any playing time in the game, which is somewhat odd, because it seems like if you were ever going to play him, this would have been the game to do it with Embiid out and the team getting beaten up on the glass. At this point it's fair to wonder what Fall has to do to earn an opportunity.

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