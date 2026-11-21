We're now a month into the 2026-27 NBA season, which is a solid sample size.

The new-look Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the biggest stories of the season so far, as they've quickly established themselves as one of the top teams in the entire league. That hasn't come without a few unexpected developments, though.

With that in mind, here's a look at the three biggest surprises for the Sixers one month into the season.

1. A strong start that's exceeded expectations

Given the sheer talent on the roster, most people assumed that the 76ers would be pretty good this season. But not as many people expected the Sixers to get off to such a strong start through the first month of the season.

The Sixers sit atop the standings in the Eastern Conference with a record of 13-3 entering Friday evening, which is tied for the best mark in the entire NBA, and they have a 1.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics, who are the second seed.

There was some speculation that the Sixers could sputter a bit out of the gate as all of the new faces on the roster got acclimated to playing with each other and having the ball in their hands slightly less. But, that hasn't been the case. Instead, they formed like Voltron and already look like a legitimate championship contender, despite the fact that they're still working some kinks out on offense.

2. League leaders in limiting turnovers

Another surprising aspect of the Sixers' strong start to the season is how well they've been taking care of the ball, despite having two new starters and a handful of new rotation pieces. Usually, so many new faces could lead to some miscommunications (read: turnovers), but that hasn't been the case for Philly.

On the contrary, the Sixers are averaging the fewest turnovers per game (12.6) in the entire NBA. Maximizing their own number of possessions while limiting extra opportunities for opponents has been key to success for the Sixers early this season, especially in close, clutch games—an area in which the team has excelled, which brings us to our third surprise.

3. More clutch than expected

The Sixers have been downright dominant in clutch games this season. They've played in 11 clutch games so far, and they've won all 11. That's the best mark in the league. For all the concern about whose team it is, or who would take the final shot in a close game coming into the season, the Sixers haven't been plagued by any of that.

Instead, all of their key contributors have found ways to contribute to clutch wins over the course of the campaign. Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown have been providing big buckets, as have Joel Embiid and Anfernee Simons. LeBron James has made important pass after important pass, while VJ Edgecombe has hit a plethora of clutch shots of his own in addition to stepping up in other areas.

For comparison's sake, the Sixers won 56 percet of their clutch games last season (they went 23-18 in such games). So far this season, they look much more confident and composed in clutch situations. The addition of experiecned, accomplished players like James and Brown has been a huge factor in the team's improvement.

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