The 76ers were nearly an hour away from being at full strength for the first time this season (minus Ariel Hukporti) against the Trail Blazers on Monday night. Then, Philadelphia ruled out Joel Embiid due to an illness.

Embiid’s absence was ill-timed as the 76ers were about to face Portland—a team that ranks top-six in the NBA in drives and defensive rebounds per game. The Trail Blazers (11-6) displayed both strengths en route to a 128-111 win over Philadelphia (14-4) at Xfinity Mobile Arena. This game also reaffirmed a season-long issue for the 76ers: insufficient front-court size.

How Philadelphia's center depth struggled

The Trail Blazers generated much of their offense through drive-and-kicks, short-roll dives and passes. Philadelphia lacked the rim protection to slow the effort. The result? Portland shot 45.2% from three-point range and the Trail Blazers assisted on 32 of their 46 made field goals.

Donovan Clingan throws it down over LeBron James pic.twitter.com/tgwzCe5j7y — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 24, 2026

It wasn’t all on the 76ers’ centers, as Philadelphia could’ve and should’ve rotated better to limit the Trail Blazers’ three-point looks. But the 76ers being without any rim deterrence allowed Portland’s array of guards to get deep paint touches to open up said perimeter shots.

Portland also mauled the 76ers off the glass without Embiid, who recorded 17 rebounds in Philadelphia’s 132-129 win against the Bucks on Saturday. The Trail Blazers won the rebound battle 49-33 and notched 15 offensive rebounds that they converted into 20 second-chance points—that’s nearly the deficit (17) the 76ers lost by.

Nothing seemed to work

Jabari Walker started in Embiid’s place and had a fine offensive performance. Walker registered 10 points and five rebounds (two offensive) in 20 minutes, but as a 6-foot-7 power forward by nature, he struggled against Donovan Clingan. Portland’s 7-foot-2 center gashed the 76ers for 15 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks.

Dominick Barlow gave Philadelphia a decent 16 minutes, with six points, two rebounds, and two blocks. But he tallied three personal fouls in his second game this year and—like Walker—he is a power forward by trade and deals with the same defensive limitations when playing the five.

Interesting that Sixers went to Barlow, Walker and small-ball for that entire game. Basically, no real defensive 5 at all against Clingan and Williams.



Worth a look, and I am not sure Bona is the answer, but I think the Sixers are gonna need a real backup center at some point. — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) November 24, 2026

Adem Bona got some run, too, after missing the last eight games with a cervical spine sprain, but he failed to contribute much. After a two-minute first quarter stint, Nick Nurse didn’t play him until garbage time in the fourth quarter. Bona finished with four points, two rebounds, one steal, and one block.

Walker, Barlow, and Bona can be productive in their own rights, but matchups like Portland truly show the 76ers’ need for a backup center with size.

What can be done?

Tacko Fall fit that mold last week, but it’s fair to wonder if that’s sustainable; he also didn’t see the floor against the Trail Blazers. Hukporti—at seven feet—was supposed to help Philadelphia in this regard, but he suffered a ruptured right Achilles minutes into the 76ers’ preseason opener against New York on October 5.

The Philadelphia 76ers targeted Jalen Smith at last years trade deadline, per @SixersAdam



“Now, he has an expiring contract worth about $9.4 million and is playing for a rudderless Bulls team firmly focused on the future.”



(https://t.co/iJXL9Qzo2S) pic.twitter.com/rCDZmZTs5B — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) November 24, 2026

The 76ers could be getting closer to a solution, as most players who signed new contracts in the summer will be trade-eligible on Dec. 15. Veteran minimum contracts will also become prorated enough in December to where Philadelphia—$1.8 million below the first tax apron—could use its last roster spot.

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