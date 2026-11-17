76ers center Tacko Fall finally put together a promising performance on Sunday, recording three rebounds against the Pacers and providing a real spark off the bench. The glimpse was brief (he played just under five minutes), but it was more than enough to inspire hope that the seldom-used big man can contribute to this team.

How did Nick Nurse respond to Fall's efforts, though? By sitting him for almost all of Monday's second leg of a back-to-back, as the backup center logged just 19 seconds of action.

This move was more than puzzling for several reasons, and it also reflects how strange of a spot the almost 31-year-old is in with Philadelphia.

76ers are missing out on chances to get answers on Tacko Fall

Thanks to a preseason hip injury, Fall's Sixers debut didn't happen until Nov. 8, when he logged 3:20 of game action against the Cavaliers. There wasn't much to speak of, as Fall grabbed one rebound and committed a foul, but it was a start.

However, instead of helping the big man shake off some injury rust, he was a DNP for the next two games. After that, he played 54 seconds, 4 minutes and 49 seconds (in the Pacers game), and now 19 seconds against Brooklyn.

The lack of playing time versus the Nets is particularly head-scratching. Philly was on the back half of a back-to-back, having just played a spirited Indiana squad, so digging deeper into the bench would've helped take the load off the starter. Instead, Nurse played an eight-man rotation for the entire night.

Joel Embiid did have a monster game against the Nets after sitting out the Pacers game, and it was good to let him find his groove. But Embiid played 32 minutes in a contest that got out of hand quickly.

The 76ers' 78-59 halftime lead provided a golden opportunity to feature Fall over the last two quarters and test his capabilities against a manageable opponent. But instead was left on the bench.

Nick has recently sung the praises of Jabari Walker, who's impressing as the main backup with Adem Bona out, while also stating he needs to see more from Fall. But the head coach won't get the answers he seeks by playing Fall 19 seconds in a matchup against a 3-10 squad that was ripe for gathering data on lesser-used reserves.

Nick Nurse was asked whether he needs to see something from Tacko Fall or he's just more comfortable with his other options at backup center:



"Well, how can I put this? I just haven't seen much. It's not something, I guess you say, is there something I want to see? I just need… — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) November 15, 2026

Perhaps Nurse's comments were an attempt to light a fire under Fall's practice habits, as that's often where players can gain or lose a coach's trust ahead of games. From the outside, there's certainly some information we don't see in terms of players showing coaches they're worthy of more time outside of games.

That said, backup center remains a huge weakness for Philadelphia, which should have Nurse willing to give Fall a longer leash. Even if Dominick Barlow is close to returning, that doesn't mean he'll have a clean bill of health the rest of the way. And though Walker is playing well now, once more teams have film on him and add him to scouting reports, they may find ways to take advantage of his lack of size at 6-foot-7.

Fall's 7-foot-6 frame is likely one of the main reasons why the Sixers gave him a two-way in the first place. But after 15 games, they need to see what exactly they have on their hands—even if it turns out to be a bust. It's better to fully explore an option rather than willingly remain in the dark.

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