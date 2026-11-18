Suffice it to say, the 76ers' backup center situation is not robust 15 games into the season. Right now, Philadelphia is leaning on the undersized Jabari Walker and scarce minutes from Tacko Fall, with Dominick Barlow and Adem Bona both injured. That might work in the early going, but as teams gather more data on Philly, a more permanent solution is needed.

Luckily, it turns out the answer to this problem could be right around the corner. According to The Athletic's Tony Jones, Barlow is slated for a check-up this week as he rehabs a stress reaction in his back. But even more, Jones adds, "If all goes well, the sense is [Barlow] is nearing his season debut."

Philadelphia 76ers forward Dominick Barlow is scheduled for an evaluation later this week, League Sources tell The Athletic. If all goes well, the sense is he is nearing his season debut. He is capable of playing power forward and center, two spots Philly needs depth — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) November 16, 2026

Now, this will require all to come back clean for the big man, and back injuries are notoriously fickle. But this evaluation and a potential return line right up with the recent timeline provided for Barlow.

And if Barlow does get cleared to play, the effects will be wide-ranging.

Dominick Barlow injury update puts 76ers on doorstep of center change

When Barlow does return to the fold, he'll join a Sixers rotation in desperate need of a strong backup center to lean on. Walker has been productive, but he lacks the size at 6-foot-7 to hang with the giants of the NBA.

Then there's Fall, who doesn't seem to have the trust of Nick Nurse, and Bona, who's mostly floundered in his recent stint as the main center option off the bench prior to his spine injury.

Nick Nurse was asked whether he needs to see something from Tacko Fall or he's just more comfortable with his other options at backup center:



"Well, how can I put this? I just haven't seen much. It's not something, I guess you say, is there something I want to see? I just need… — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) November 15, 2026

This creates a huge opening for Barlow to immediately come in and render other options irrelevant. The 14.2 minutes per game Bona averaged pre-injury could be reallocated to Barlow in an instant, and Walker—who's played 15 minutes in seven of his last eight appearances—would be in jeopardy of seeing less time as well once the stronger big-man option is ready to take the floor.

That's not even to mention what could happen to Fall, who's already struggled to see the court. It's more than possible Nurse is only keeping him around as an emergency option amid the myriad of injuries. Good health once again could mean Fall being banished entirely to the G League, or even being released from his two-way deal if the Sixers feel someone else could be a better depth piece behind the now-healthy Barlow, Walker and Bona (once the latter is healthy).

Barlow's return to the lineup is the other shoe that's waiting to drop here. Philly hasn't needed to make any center roster moves, knowing that injuries are fueling the currently diminished state of the frontcourt. However, that urgency will turn up a notch if Barlow 's 7.7 ppg and 4.8 rpg from last season turn out to be a mirage.

So, while Barlow being cleared will have near-instant rotation effects for the 76ers, how he plays will also decide what they need to do over the next few weeks and months in terms of roster moves.

Get 76ers On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.