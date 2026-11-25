After suffering a tough loss at home to the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week, the Philadelphia 76ers will look to bounce back when they host the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Doing so won't be easy, though.

The Heat have been, well, hot over the past couple of weeks, and they're currently in possession of the league's longest active winning streak with seven straight W's. The Sixers will have to play better than they did against Portland if they hope to avoid their first two-game losing streak of the season.

Here's a look at three burning questions for Philadelphia heading into the matchup with Miami.

1. Will the stars play?

The status for two of the league's biggest stars is up in the air for the matchup between Miami and Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

After missing Philadelphia's 128-111 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night because of an illness, Sixers star center Joel Embiid is listed as doubtful for the game against Miami due to the same illness. It's not impossible for a player to move from doubtful to available, but it is unlikely. So, the Sixers should be prepared to play without the former MVP.

On the other side, Heat star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for the contest after missing Miami's last game due to right groin tendinitis (which is apparently a thing). When asked if he planned to play against Philly, Antetokounmpo said that it would be a coach's decision.

Giannis Antetokounmpo asked by @eric_nehm if he plans to play tomorrow vs the 76ers



"Coach decision" pic.twitter.com/95bDvz5raM — Alejandro Solana (@AlexMSolana) November 24, 2026

The final statuses for both Embiid and Antetokounmpo could go a long way towards determining the outcome of the game.

2. Will 76ers be able to slow Miami's offense?

After a bumpy start to the season, the Heat have found a flow offensively as of late. They currently boast the highest-scoring offense in the entire NBA at 120.7 points per game, and the potency of their offense has been the key factor throughout their current seven-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia has been allowing 113.4 points per game, which is 16th in the league. The Sixers' ability to slow Miami's offensive attack could very well be the deciding factor in the contest.

Obviously, if Embiid doesn't play in the game, the task of slowing the Heat's offense will be even more difficult, as the Sixers don't really have another reliable paint presence behind him, which leaves them susceptible to offensive rebounds and second-chance points.

3. Will LeBron James continue promising offensive streak?

Heading into the game against Miami, LeBron James has scored over 20 points in three consecutive games for Philadelphia. Prior to this streak, he had scored 20-plus in just two of his 11 games played. He appears to be finding his rhythm within the Sixers' offense, because not only has he been scoring, he's been doing so efficiently.

James has shot 50 percent from the floor or above in four straight games, and he even knocked down four of his five attempts from beyond the arc against Portland. It will be interesting to see if he is able to continue trending in the right direction offensively against a lengthy Heat team.

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