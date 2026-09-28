4 Quotes From Media Day That Will Make Sixers Fans Run Through a Wall

The Sixers did what fans have desperately anticipated for months—suit up together.

Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid donned their Sixers jerseys for media day pictures. The Sixers posted them together on social media and the internet hasn’t stopped talking about it since.

MAXEY. VJ. JB. BRON. EMBIID.



THESE FIVE IN PHILLY TOGETHER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/zYUNxJJa1a — NBA (@NBA) September 28, 2026

That concluded a Sixers Media Day, during which all players aside from those on Exhibit contracts spoke. While each player’s availability varied in length, mostly everyone said something that invoked excitement throughout the Philadelphia fanbase. Five quotes stood out in particular, however, for all the right reasons.

Let’s look at them.

James doesn’t want a second-round exit

The 22-time All-Star was blunt in his press conference, but in a good way. He made his ambitions for this season known, while ending his presser in quite an exhilarating fashion.

“We have to be comfortable with being uncomfortable,”James said. “If we don’t do that, then we’ll be like, ‘It was a great team on paper and we lost in the second round.’ I don’t wanna do that. I didn't leave my family to lose in the 2nd round, I know that.”

"I didn't leave my family to lose in the second round."pic.twitter.com/9VVK8fzV6A — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) September 28, 2026

James chose Philadelphia on July 24, with winning a championship heavily in mind. Could he have made the playoffs with the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, or Cleveland Cavaliers? Sure. But James chose to try something new because of the opportunity, sharing the court with the likes of Maxey, Embiid, and Brown. That required moving away from his family, who live in Los Angeles. So James will provide all he can for the Sixers en route to his fifth banner.

Embiid was in full troll mode

The 2022-23 Most Valuable Player was himself on Monday afternoon.

“Nothing. I gained a lot of weight. But I feel good,” Embiid said of his offseason activity.

HE'S BACK: When asked what he did this offseason, skinny Joel Embiid trolls the media that he "gained a lot of weight" and then can't stop laughing. 😂 pic.twitter.com/EnFOBRMgBa — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 28, 2026

Embiid was clearly joking, as evidenced by his smirk and leaner appearance. It’s less this quote that will excite Sixers fans; it’s more so the fact that he is being himself. That wasn’t the only time Embiid jested during his press conference, which signals that the vibes are high in Philadelphia’s locker room.

Maxey is looking forward to a different role

The 25-year-old knows that Philadelphia’s offense will be different than last year’s and is embracing the change.

“I think that is the opportunity that this roster presents, to play off the ball a little more,” Maxey said. “For me to play off-ball, get some catch-and-shoots, get some handoffs, I think it'll be good for our team.”

Tyrese Maxey on what excites him about his NEW role



Maxey says the Sixers’ roster gives him more ability to get out in transition and not always have to bring the ball up.



He’s excited to play off the ball more, get more catch-and-shoot opportunities, come off screens and… pic.twitter.com/LCfOjoVGS3 — MAL (@MindOfBron) September 28, 2026

Maxey dealt with a heavy offensive toll in 2025-26, with just 16.6% of his shots being catch-and-shoots, according to NBA.com. That number will surely increase given James’ likely inheritance of point guard duties. Not to mention the offensive attention that Embiid and Brown warrant.

Edgecombe wants to be the glue guy

Amidst the James and Brown buzz, some wondered what their arrivals meant for Edgecombe. Now we have an answer—nothing.

“I’m going into year two, I’m still learning,” Edgecombe said when asked about how he will handle playing off Philadelphia’s stars.

VJ Edgecombe came to the podium as 6th and is willing to learn from his superstar #Sixers teammates:



“I’m in year 2.



I’m just a kid trying to learn”#76ers#MediaDay pic.twitter.com/APHJBOhBnN — Darko Dželetović (@DarkoBasketball) September 28, 2026

Anyone who doubted Edgecombe’s happiness within this star-studded team didn’t truly know what he is about, which is winning. Will the sophomore’s points increase from 16 points per game? Probably not if Philadelphia is healthy. But Edgecombe can be a star in his role, finding scoring avenues without the ball and further developing as a point-of-attack stopper.

Fortunately, all of these predictions will soon be over, as real basketball slowly approaches.

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