3 Key Storylines Ahead of 76ers’ Matchup Against Bulls on Monday

The 76ers are returning to Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday night with momentum. They’re coming off three straight down-to-the-wire wins and are hoping for a less eventful victory against the 1-5 Bulls.

While Philadelphia has established itself as an elite team in the clutch, it shouldn’t be searching for any drama against Chicago, which is tied for the second-worst record in the NBA. If the 76ers play a consistent four quarters, they should be on their way to a seventh win. Yet there are developments worth keeping an eye out for ahead of Monday’s game.

Storyline #1: Joel Embiid’s availability

Embiid missed Philadelphia’s 109-104 win over Charlotte on October 31—the end of a back-to-back—due to right foot plantar fasciitis injury management. Many assumed this was precautionary, as Embiid and LeBron James aren’t expected to partake in a lot of back-to-backs.

The injury report for tomorrow vs. Bulls:



OUT: Dominick Barlow (low back stress reaction)



QUESTIONABLE: Joel Embiid (right foot plantar fascia injury management) #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) November 1, 2026

But Embiid is listed as questionable for the Bulls game with the same injury designation. The 76ers will face a Chicago frontcourt headlined by Jalen Smith and Leonard Miller. Smith, averaging 8.8 rebounds, could pose issues for Philadelphia off the glass, but if Embiid can’t play, Philadelphia should be able to manage.

The 76ers lost the rebounding battle to Charlotte by just two and recorded four more offensive rebounds without Embiid. Philadelphia contained a Hornets team whose sixth in the NBA in boards per game with Adem Bona and Jabari Walker. Is that sustainable?

We’ll see, but the point is, Philadelphia could do without Embiid if the plantar fasciitis is still bothering him.

Storyline #2: LeBron James is back

James is returning to the lineup after missing the Charlotte game with lower back sciatica management. While the 76ers still pulled off the victory, their offense looked spotty for most of the game. There were stretches where isolations took over, and there wasn’t a ton of movement.

Obviously, James will help in this regard.

Philadelphia’s offense hasn’t been perfect, ranking 23rd league-wide in points per game. But James’s way of getting others involved as a ball-handler has the 76ers’ offensive efforts on an upward trajectory. They are undefeated when James drops at least seven assists.

LeBron James SHINED in tonight's action!



👑 20 PTS

👑 9 REB

👑 8 AST



The @sixers win their first game in @emirates NBA Cup Group Play 👏 pic.twitter.com/rfE7szWWyZ — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2026

Chicago allows the most points per contest in the NBA, so the 76ers’ James-led offense should take a big step forward.

Storyline #3: Chicago’s growing pains

It’s a new era in Chicago with the arrival of Caleb Wilson—its 2026 fourth overall pick—and the hiring of Tiago Splitter as head coach. The Bulls have more long-term potential than in past years, rostering Wilson, Matas Buzelis, and Josh Giddey. But the immediate results are predictably rough.

Caleb Wilson at practice in Philly, Bulls’ 2nd since loss in Boston Friday: “I know that this is gonna be the most I lose in my life. I’m in the NBA now, and we’re not the team that we want to be in the future…i mean, losing games doesn’t make you a loser, but your approach to… — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) November 1, 2026

Chicago has the second-worst net rating in the NBA, with opponents outscoring it by 14.9 points per 100 possessions. The Bulls’ offense, predicated on making quick reads, has led to them tallying 17.5 giveaways and the lack of spacers hasn’t helped. Chicago’s defense has yet to hit its stride down Nic Claxton, who has yet to debut.

The 76ers’ last three wins came within five points, so a game against a rebuilding Bulls team should do them some good.

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