3 Non-LeBron James Free Agency Targets for Sixers With One Roster Spot Left

Maybe it’s not going to happen.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported on Monday that potential LeBron James suitors are preparing for the possibility that he’ll return to the Cleveland Cavaliers: “I’ve talked to people in Philly and I’m like ‘What do you think?’ ‘We’re afraid it’s Cleveland.' Everybody I talked to is like, ‘We’re afraid it’s Cleveland,’ nobody seems like they have optimism.”

Brian Windhorst on conversations he's had regarding LeBron James:



"Everybody I talk to is like, 'We're afraid it's Cleveland.' Nobody seems like they have optimism to be honest."pic.twitter.com/KUxpzfJcBP — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) July 6, 2026

Still, the Sixers have one roster spot remaining after reportedly guaranteeing Adem Bona’s $2.3 million salary for the 2026-27 season. Philadelphia, around $3.4 million away from its first tax apron hard cap, has room for a veteran minimum contract. Although James is by far the best outcome, there are a few decent options who are available as a plan B.

Ziaire Williams

One of the Sixers’ roster blemishes is wing depth as Justin Edwards is slated to back up Jaylen Brown at small forward. Edwards had an underwhelming sophomore year. Although he still has 3-and-D potential, Philadelphia should explore another option. That’s where Ziaire Williams comes into play.

Drafted 10th overall in 2021 by the Memphis Grizzlies, Williams’ career has not panned out in the way he had hoped. Memphis traded him to the Brooklyn Nets in July 2024 after he averaged 7.5 points per game in his Grizzlies tenure. Williams never developed into the shot-creating, 3-and-D wing that Memphis desired, failing to add more muscle and never progressing as a shooter.

Before they added their current group of rookies, Brooklyn started their rebuild by signing low-risk, former highly rated players



One being Ziaire Williams, who really shined as a rookie guarding Steph in the playoffs



It’s nice seeing Ziaire find a home pic.twitter.com/smllySRJx5 — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) December 6, 2025

The 24-year-old found some rhythm in Brooklyn, however, tallying 10.1 points on 34.2% shooting from 3-point range and 1.2 steals. Williams still isn’t a knock-down shooter, but he is a capable one. He is also disruptive defensively with his length and can defend guards and wings. Williams’ athleticism shines in transition, as well.

Philadelphia taking a flier on a bouncy wing with room to grow wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.

Khris Middleton

If you’re tired of seeing the Sixers sign older players, that’s understandable. But, Middleton is the best of the bargain-bin options left at small forward.

No, the three-time All-Star is no longer the dynamic co-star alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo that he once was before the Milwaukee Bucks dealt him to the Washington Wizards in February 2025. Yet Middleton still has some of the traits that made him elite.

Khris Middleton joining Giannis Antetokounmpo in Miami on a veteran minimum contract remains a possibility, per @flasportsbuzz pic.twitter.com/Ykmjm0Bb8b — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 1, 2026

He shot 39.1% from beyond the arc in 29 games with the Dallas Mavericks this season after they netted him from the Wizards in February. This would be highly beneficial to a Sixers roster that does not have many knock-down shooting wings. On a veteran minimum, the 34-year-old can simply come in in spots and knock down a few 3s without eating 20 to 25 minutes every night.

Middleton is also a solid passer and pick-and-roll operator for his position, a key aspect in his partnership with Antetokounmpo. His facilitating and shooting could be helpful to Philadelphia’s second-unit punch, stepping in as Labaron Philon Jr. adjusts to the NBA and taking some of the ballhandling pressure off Anfernee Simons.

Nicolas Batum

Batum’s exit, for one reason or another, wasn’t the most well-received departure by Sixers fans. But a potential reunion may allow for everything to be forgiven.

Batum will turn 38 years old next season, but his effectiveness in Philadelphia throughout 2023-24 wasn’t dependent on age. The forward was a textbook fit around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey due to his elite corner shooting, passing chops and positional versatility. Will Batum execute those things at the same level as he did back then? Probably not, but there's some Swiss Army knife still there.

Thank you for your service Nico Batum🫡



🎥: (@sixers) pic.twitter.com/RmSb7vflCB — Jacob Moreno (@jacob_moreno_) June 30, 2024

Similar to Middleton, Batum would provide a steady hand to the second unit that Edwards hasn’t proven to have through two seasons. The veteran can stretch a defense with his shooting abilities and the gravity of Maxey, Embiid, Brown and VJ Edgecombe would only make life easier. His floor spacing may also implore Nurse to play some small-ball, an option Philadelphia has seldom had since Batum left.

Batum registered four points on 40.4% shooting from deep in 74 games with the Clippers, clocking 17.5 minutes. He still has a little bit of fuel left in the tank.

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