Free Agency Day 4: What the Sixers Can Spend Amid LeBron James Speculation

The Sixers are 0-2.

Philadelphia, with “The Process” in full effect, was a dark-horse landing spot for LeBron James in 2014 before he returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Four years later, the Sixers had another chance to acquire him. Despite their best efforts, he joined the Los Angeles Lakers.

Is the third time the charm?

Philadelphia has most of its new-look roster intact, between the blockbuster acquisition of Jaylen Brown and savvy free-agent additions. But there’s still room for one more guy, whether that’s James or someone else.

Here is what the Sixers are working with as Mike Gansey makes the final tweaks to the roster.

How can the Sixers sign LeBron James?

Philadelphia has one roster spot left after unofficially signing Anfernee Simons to a two-year, $12.3 million deal on Thursday afternoon. The Sixers’ payroll is projected to be $205.6 million, giving them a $3.4 million cushion from the $209 million first tax apron. Philadelphia cannot exceed that threshold because they used the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

This ultimately leaves room for a veteran-minimum signing—an amount James is content with if it means playing for a Finals-contending team, Shams Charania of ESPN reported on Wednesday. The Sixers could offer him a one-year, $3.9 million deal—the minimum for a player with 10 or more years of service, according to Spotrac. At first glance, Philadelphia couldn’t add that to the payroll due to the hard cap, but there’s a catch.

Most relevant #Sixers mentions from Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul:



- Philly has LeBron’s attention

- He loves Maxey (Klutch)

- Name drops Jameer Nelson

- Mike Gansey Ohio connection

- Loves Harris & Blizter

- Every team on the board is a “legitimate destination” pic.twitter.com/Fgv4im78gL — Domenic Cancelliere (@dc3philly) July 3, 2026

If a team signs a player with three or more years under his belt, his minimum salary would go onto said team’s books for $2.4 million—the minimum for a guy with two years of service. The NBA pays the difference between that player’s whatever-year minimum and the two-year minimum.

For example, if the Sixers signed James to that $3.9 million minimum deal, it would be just a $2.4 million cap hit because the league covers the difference between $4.1 million and $2.4 million.

The veteran minimum is Mike Gansey’s best bet to net James as they utilized the non-taxpayer mid-level on Wade and Simons and only have $2.1 million left of the bi-annual exception after using $3.4 million of it to acquire Ariel Hukporti on a one-year contract on Wednesday morning.

Other Operations

Philadelphia also made splashes on the margins on Friday, signing Rayan Rupert as well as Caleb Love to two-way deals. Love is a fearless shooter who averaged 10.4 points per game on 10 shot attempts in 49 appearances with the Portland Trail Blazers this season. Rupert, a lengthy, unpolished wing, tallied 12.2 points and 6.4 rebounds through 16 games with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Sixers have one two-way roster spot left, and don’t worry, two-way contracts count toward neither their payroll nor their 15 standard roster slots.

In past years, Philadelphia has held onto one free roster spot to maintain flexibility entering the season, but Gansey seems to run a different ship than Daryl Morey did. Or, the Sixers simply cannot pass up the opportunity to pursue James.

I added the Sixers' available roster-building tools to my cap sheet, which is up to date as of this evening.



If you have any questions, reply! pic.twitter.com/ryEoYyg9zK — Jacob Moreno (@jacob_moreno_) July 3, 2026

It’s worth noting that Jabari Walker, Dalen Terry and Adem Bona’s contracts aren’t fully guaranteed, so Philadelphia could waive any of them to create more financial breathing room and regain roster space. Johni Broome ($2.2 million) also finds himself in a crowded big rotation. Perhaps a trade is best for both sides?

Either way, the Sixers still need a more reliable reserve wing than Justin Edwards, a veteran center, and a true ballhandler—James is two of three.

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