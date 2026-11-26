Thanksgiving provides us with an opportunity for gratitude, and while the 76ers haven't won an NBA title since 1983, fans in Philadelphia still have several reasons to be thankful this holiday. Here's a look at three of them.

1. A reason for optimism

Despite all of the talent they added over the offseason, there's no guarantee that the Philadelphia 76ers will win the NBA Championship this season. But there's hope, which is a lot more than we can say for a plethora of other teams across the league's landscape.

At this point in the season, teams like the Sacramento Kings (2-15), Utah Jazz (3-16) and Milwaukee Bucks (2-16) can already be counted out of the playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Sixers sit atop the standings in the Eastern Conference after a month of action. As a fan, all you can really ask for is that your team makes an effort to build a competitive team and that you feel like they might have a chance to accomplish something special. The Sixers have checked those boxes so far this season.

2. A chance to root for a legend in his twilight

Regardless of how you feel about him on a personal level, there's absolutely no denying that LeBron James is one of the best basketball players of all time. He has a legitimate argument as the best player ever, and now Sixers fans get an opportunity to root for an all-time great in his twilight year(s). The fact that James chose to cap off his legendary career in Philadelphia has helped endear him to the fanbase, as evidenced by the raucous reaction he gets at home games in South Philly.

The best part for Sixers fans is that this isn't some typical twilight tour for a star, where the player is more of a novelty than an actual contributor. While he's no longer at the peak of his powers, James is still a very impactful player on both ends of the floor. On the season so far, James is averaging 16.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per performance for Philly. Those are solid numbers for anyone, let alone a player in his record-setting 24th season.

3. A bright future with Maxey, Edgecombe

Regardless of what happens this season, the Sixers' future is bright thanks to the starting backcourt duo of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. At 26 years old, Maxey has clearly established himself as one of the best players in the entire NBA, and he's just entering his prime. Maxey is an absolute joy to watch, and he should have a whole lot of great basketball ahead of him.

The same could be said about Edgecombe, who has just started to scratch the surface of his potential in his second season. With those two locked in as the starting backcourt for the foreseeable future, the Sixers will be in good hands.

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