Riding a three-game winning streak, the Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Orlando to take on the Magic on Wednesday night. The Sixers were extremely shorthanded in Orlando, as Tyrese Maxey (right foot soreness), Jaylen Brown (hamstring) and Dean Wade (hamstring) were all ruled out of the game.

Despite the absences, Philadelphia was still able to take care of business. The Magic jumped out to a big lead early, but the Sixers stormed back in the second half to claim a 121-116 victory and move to 13-3 on the season.

Here's a look at four winners and one loser from Philadelphia's win in Orlando.

Winner: VJ Edgecombe

VJ Edgecombe has had to take a backseat offensively this season due to all of the talent around him, but he was ready to step up with the team's top two scorers sidelined on Wednesday night. Edgecombe hit a plethora of big buckets for the Sixers over the course of the contest, including four 3-pointers, en route to a season-high 24 points. He took over the game in the fourth quarter, as he scored 13 of his 24 points over the final 12 minutes.

the Valdez Edgecombe Jr. show 🍿



24 PTS | 8 REB | 6 AST@PALottery pic.twitter.com/ReV55WVRvX — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 19, 2026

He didn't just score, either. Edgecombe also added eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. In other words, he did a little bit of everything, and his production helped propel Philadelphia to victory.

Winner: Labaron Philon Jr.

With all of the absences for Philadelphia on Wednesday night, rookie guard Labaron Philon Jr. got some extended burn, and he showed flashes of why the Sixers selected him in the first round of the NBA Draft in June. Philon connected on all three of his attempts from the field in the first half, including a 3-pointer, and he also dropped a dime. He knocked down another triple in the second half and finished with 10 points, two assists and a rebound in 17 minutes.

As a player on the fringe of the rotation, all you can do is make the most of an opportunity when it presents itself, and Philon did that on Wednesday night. We'll see if it leads to more minutes for the rookie in the future.

Winner: Anfernee Simons

Anfernee Simons stepped into a starting spot for the Sixers for the first time this season, and he provided the team with the same sort of offensive boost that they've come to expect from him off of the bench. He scored 18 points and knocked down some big shots, including the final triple that iced the game for Philadelphia in the closing seconds.

THE ORLANDO KID 🤫 pic.twitter.com/IHdkyGkp9n — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 19, 2026

Simons has been a key reserve for the Sixers all season, and now they know that they can get similarly productive play from him as a spot starter.

Winner: Tacko Fall

Tacko Fall gave the Sixers 10 productive minutes against Orlando. He grabbed three rebounds, blocked three shots and finished an assist from LeBron James during his time on the court.

Given how desperately the Sixers need some frontcourt depth behind Embiid, Fall's performance was promising. If he could consistently provide that kind of production in short stretches, it would be a gamechanger for Philly. At the very least, he showed that he's deserving of another opportunity.

Loser: Justin Edwards

Unlike some of the other fringe rotation players who were able to take advantage of increased opportunity due to absences on Wednesday night, the same can't be said for Justin Edwards. He played 13 minutes in the game, but he mustered just two points and one rebound during that time, and he finished the game as a team-low -8.

Edwards didn't look especially confident out on the floor, and he found himself out of position on defense on a couple of occasions. Overall, he did little to boost his own stock with his performance.

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