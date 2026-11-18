Philadelphia 76ers star forward Jaylen Brown is set to miss his second game of the season against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Brown has been ruled out of the game due to a left hamstring strain. He will be reevaluated before Philadelphia's next game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Hamstring strains are known to linger, so it's possible that Brown's absence could stretch longer than a single game. The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Brown, who was just settling into a nice offensive rhythm for Philadelphia. He scored 31 points in each of his last two games.

That makes this a big loss for the Sixers to address, but they have a few routes they could go to hopefully weather yet another storm on the injury front.

Dean Wade is most likely to start in Jaylen Brown's absence, but not the only choice available

With Brown sidelined for the time being, Sixers coach Nick Nurse will have to replace him in the starting lineup, and one option stands out above the rest as the most likely. In fact, Nurse may have already tipped his hand during Brown's earlier absence against the New York Knicks on Oct. 30.

In that game, Nurse opted to start Dean Wade alongside Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, LeBron James and Joel Embiid in Brown's absence. He'll likely go the same route this time around.

Wade is a flexible fit for Philly who has already started six games this season, so Nurse is clearly comfortable inserting him into a starting spot. And while Wade doesn't provide the individual bucket-getting ability that Brown does, he does offer similarly strong, versatile perimeter defense, and he also provides floor-spacing around the Sixers' stars on the other end. He's shooting over 40 percent from three-point range this season.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is another guy who could potentially fill in for Brown in the first five, but he doesn't offer more of an upside on the floor than Wade, so it seems likely that he'll remain in a reserve role, where he has played well. And while Jabari Walker has been making the most of his minutes recently, he doesn't possess the mobility to replace Brown in the starting lineup.

Starting Wade would allow Nurse to still bring Caldwell-Pope, Anfernee Simons and Walker in off of the bench to round out his eight-man rotation. Perhaps it could even lead to more minutes for an underused wing player.

More minutes for Justin Edwards?

Justin Edwards isn't a candidate to start in place of Jaylen Brown considering the fact that he's barely even seen the floor, but perhaps Brown's absence will lead to a bit more on-court opportunity for Edwards, who has appeared in just six games and played a total of 15 minutes so far this season.

Obviously, Edwards is going to be buried on the depth chart behind guys like Brown and James, but he could still potentially be a serviceable rotation piece during the regular season if given any opportunity. If nothing else, playing Edwards a little bit more could limit some of the wear-and-tear on the guys ahead of him to help them get through the regular season as healthy as possible.

Edwards recently had an ugly 1 of 10 shooting performance in the G League on Nov. 13, but he bounced back the very next day with a 23-point explosion on 9 of 17 shooting. That injects him with some much-needed positive momentum and could help him put together a few solid spot minutes off of the bench, as long as Nurse gives his deeper reserves a chance while Brown's out.

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