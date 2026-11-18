The Philadelphia 76ers have played 15 games so far this season, and they've won 12 of them, which is pretty impressive, all things considered. With their 12 wins, the Sixers currently sit atop the standings in the Eastern Conference, which is where they'll aim to remain.

Here's 12 scattered thoughts about the Sixers following a strong start to the campaign.

1. Jaylen Brown is finding a flow on offense

It took a little while as there was an expected acclimation period, but star forward Jaylen Brown appears to be finding a flow on offense in Philadelphia after a few weeks of regular season action. Brown has scored 31 points in back-to-back games for Philly while shooting above 47 percent from the floor in both games.

He's scored at least 29 points in four of his last seven performances, and we should expect his offensive uptick to continue as he grows increasingly comfortable over the course of the campaign.

2. Nick Nurse needs to expand the rotation while it's still early in the season

Nick Nurse has lived up to his reputation for relying heavily on his key contributors and not dipping deep into his bench early in the season. Against the Nets on Tuesday night, Nurse utilized just an eight-man rotation, which would make sense for a playoff game, but this early in the season there's no reason for Nurse not to expand the rotation a bit.

Guys like Labaron Philon Jr., Justin Edwards and Tacko Fall have been glued to the bench, when it would be wise for Nurse to get them some burn early to develop their confidence and figure out ways that they can contribute to the rotation.

The Sixers starters lead the league in minutes per game, while the bench is dead last in the same category, which isn't ideal. Moving forward, it would be nice if Nurse could strike a better balance.

3. Box scores don't tell the whole story when it comes to Dean Wade

On paper, Dean Wade's stats this season don't jump off of the page: 4.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per performance. But his effort and versatility on defense has been a big boon for the Sixers early on. He does the small stuff—staying in front of a defender, cutting off passing lanes, contesting shots—that don't necessarily show up in the box score, but still have a major impact on the game.

Plus, he's providing some solid floor-spacing on the offensive end, as his three-point percentage on the season is up over 40 percent after a slow start in that regard. Evaluating Wade off of his counting stats alone doesn't paint the whole picture, because he's been very valuable for the Sixers early on this season.

4. LeBron James' ball movement is infectious

LeBron James is averaging 6.9 assists per game this season, which is one of the lower averages of his entire career, but he's still leading the Sixers in the category, and his willingness to move the ball is infectious.

Last year, the Sixers were second-to-last in the entire NBA in assists per game as a team. This year, they've climbed up to the middle of the pack. and James has been the tone-setter in that regard. Tyrese Maxey acknowledged as much earlier this month.

“LeBron’s here and he has made everybody willing passers,” Maxey said. “When LeBron can be a willing passer, the rest of us can too.”

5. The 76ers are clutch

The 76ers have been the best clutch team in the entire league so far this season. With their win over the Nets on Tuesday night, Philadelphia moved to 10-0 in clutch games on the current campaign.

For those who need a reminder, a clutch game is any game that is within five points in the final five minutes of the contest. The Sixers have struggled in clutch games in the past, but the addition of accomplished, experienced players like James and Brown have helped in a major way.

Like James said earlier this month, the Sixers seem to have a "no-panic button," and their ability to persevere in close games is a promising sign a month into the season.

6. Philly doing a great job of taking care of the ball

As a team, the Sixers have done an excellent job of taking care of the ball so far this season. They're averaging just 12.7 turnovers per performance so far, which is the second-lowest average in the entire NBA. Only the San Antonio Spurs (12.3) have done a better job than Philly when it comes to not turning the ball over. This has helped the Sixers generate additional possessions for themselves while also limiting transition opportunities for opponents.

7. An efficient Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey continues to be a scoring machine for the Sixers. With all of the talent around him, Maxey is still averaging over 25 points per game for the fourth straight season. He's leading the team with 26.5 points per performance. But, perhaps even more impressive than how many points Maxey has been scoring is how efficiently he's been scoring them.

Maxey is shooting a career-high 50 percent from the field on the season, and the 38 percent that he's shooting from long range represents his highest percentage since the 2022-23 season. His effective shooting percentage of 57 is also a career high. So, not only is Maxey scoring a ton, he's doing so extremely efficiently, which is a scary combo for the rest of the league.

8. Mike Gansey nailed it in free agency

All four of the free agents that Sixers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey signed over the offseason have proven to be solid additions. LeBron James, Anfernee Simons, Dean Wade and Kantavious Caldwell-Pope have all made major contributions and all four occupy a prominent spot in Nick Nurse's rotation. It's still early, but so far it certainly looks like Gansey nailed his first free agency in Philadelphia.

9. Jabari Walker has carved out a role for himself

Jabari Walker was on the fringe of the rotation at the start of the season, but he's carved out a role for himself recently thanks to the energy and effort he brings to the floor, and especially on the glass.

He's averaging 4.5 total rebounds and 1.6 offensive rebounds per game, despite playing just 13.5 minutes per game. He's also shooting a career-high 54 percent from the field and 41 percent from long range. Whether it's as a small-ball center or at his natural power forward position, Walker should continue to be part of Nurse's rotation.

10. Dominick Barlow's welcome return

Dominick Barlow could be moving closer to a return to the court, which is good news for Philly. Barlow was a revelation of sorts for the Sixers last season, as he ended up playing a major role for the team. He played in 71 games (and started in 59) and averaged 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 23.8 minutes per performance. He'll provide the Sixers with much-needed frontcourt depth as an energetic, productive player off of the bench or as a fill-in starter.

11. Staggering of LeBron, Embiid looks optimized so far

The Sixers have done a good job of staggering Embiid and James during back-to-backs. Embiid plays one night while James sits, and James plays the other while Embiid gets some rest. This approach has worked well, as the Sixers have enough talent to still operate at a high level when one of those guys is out.

Doing so without both in the same game would be more difficult. Assuming that neither James or Embiid will play in both legs of any back-to-backs this season, this is probably the approach that they should continue to employ. The goal is to get them both to the end of the regular season as healthy as possible.

12. More G League time for Philon

If Labaron Philon Jr. is going to continue to be out of the rotation, the Sixers should continue to allow him to get some added on-court opportunity in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats. This will help allow him to keep his game fresh and sharp while awaiting an opportunity with the 76ers.

Philon scored 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished eights assists in his debut with the Blue Coats last weekend.

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