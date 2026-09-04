How Sixers’ Newest Training Camp Signees Could Fare Heading Into Season

The Sixers have conquered each phase of the offseason with style. They drafted Labaron Philon Jr.—the most fun, marketable player left on the board—22nd overall. Then, Philadelphia acquired Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics and signed LeBron James—two of the biggest names in North American sports.

So what did the Sixers do to fill their training camp roster? They added the ever-popular Tacko Fall.

Philadelphia signed Fall, Jameer Nelson Jr., and Saint Thomas to Exhibit 10 deals, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon. None of them will crack Nick Nurse’s rotation in the regular season, but that does not mean none will stick around in the organization. The Sixers will begin training camp on September 29, giving them ample time to determine the fate of these three players.

For reference, an Exhibit 10 contract is a non-guaranteed deal that a team can convert to a two-way contract before the regular season. A team can roster up to six players on Exhibit 10s, and even if the player doesn't sign a two-way contract, he can sign with the team’s G League affiliate and will receive a bonus if he stays for at least 60 days.

Here are more details about the newest Sixers.

Tacko Fall

Most NBA fans remember Fall as the kind-hearted seven-footer with a fun first name whom Celtics fans chanted at then-head coach Brad Stevens to play. The only thing that has changed about Fall four years later is the color of his jersey.

Boston picked up Fall as an undrafted free agent in July of 2019. He played 26 games through two seasons in which he averaged 2.7 points and 2.6 rebounds before signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers in October 2021. But Fall’s lack of mobility and shooting in an NBA where pace and space are everything caused him to spend the rest of his career overseas.

Tacko Fall is excited for the chance to reunite with his former teammate Jaylen Brown in Philly 🔥



(Via @ScoopB) pic.twitter.com/jS6ZBMZj7R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 2, 2026

Fall played for the Ningbo Rockets of the Chinese Basketball Association in 2025-26, where he registered 11.2 points, six rebounds and 2.2 blocks. Now the 30-year-old has joined Philadelphia’s center room, which does not have a solidified backup to Joel Embiid.

Perhaps Fall will impress Mike Gansey and company in training camp with his rebounding, rim protection, and attitude. Maybe then he could stay with the Sixers beyond the preseason as they have one more two-way contract to offer. Fall’s relationship with Jaylen Brown from their shared time in Boston may be a factor as well.

Jameer Nelson Jr. & Saint Thomas

Nelson, 25, is looking to find his first permanent home in the NBA after training camp stints with the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings in 2024 and 2025, respectively. It’s only fitting that Nelson wants the Sixers to be that place. He is from Haverford, Pennsylvania and is, of course, the son of Philadelphia’s Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, Jameer Nelson.

Nelson enjoyed a collegiate career from 2019 to 2024 that ended at TCU, where he averaged 11.2 points and 3.3 assists as a 6-foot-2 point guard. It will be difficult for him to stand out in the Sixers’ talented guard rotation with Philon and two-way signee Caleb Love already searching for an opportunity. But if Nelson shows his professionalism as he has, maybe there is a permanent place for him in Delaware.

Jameer Nelson Jr. slips past the defense and scores... he's got 7 points for the @Suns!



📺 SAS/PHX I NBA Summer League on Prime pic.twitter.com/WkkRzP1wds — NBA (@NBA) July 19, 2026

Hardcore Sixers fans may recognize Thomas’ name. That's because he played for the Blue Coats last season and was on their summer Lleague team. The 6-foot-7 forward notched 12.5 points, five rebounds and 3.7 assists, starting 21 of 36 games in Delaware. He did, however, average less than five points during summer league. But maybe his familiarity with the organization can work in his favor to stay long-term.

Fall, Nelson, and Thomas joined guard Duke Miles as Philadelphia’s four Exhibit 10 additions. The Sixers still have much time left to use those last two Exhibit 10 slots as the NBA heads toward training camp.

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