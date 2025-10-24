Sixers Rookie VJ Edgecombe Earns Bill Simmons' Seal of Approval
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers kicked off the season in the win column with a victory over the Boston Celtics. While there were multiple standouts in the matchup, nobody shined brighter than VJ Edgecombe.
As the No. 3 pick in the draft earlier this year, Edgecombe had a lot of eyes on him heading into his NBA debut. Nick Nurse ended up giving him the nod in the starting lineup, which paid massive dividends.
Landing on a team with championship aspirations, Edgecombe faces the pressure of being productive for a competitive squad from day one. Based on how he performed Wednesday, he looks ready to take on the challenge.
Right from the opening tip, Edgecombe began leaving his mark all over the matchup. He displayed his high-level athleticism with multiple ferocious dunks, and managed to step out and connect on five shots from beyond the arc.
Edgecombe ended the night with one of the most impressive rookie debuts in recent memory. In 42 minutes, he posted a stat line of 34 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal.
Following this impressive showing, Edgecombe had the basketball world buzzing with how he looked in his first taste of real NBA action. Among those to take the time to give him his flowers was longtime NBA analyst Bill Simmons.
Though Simmons is a known supporter of the Celtics, he still applauded Edgecombe for the maturity he showed as a 19-year-old rookie.
"Maxey and VJ were absolutely electric together," Simmons wrote in a post on X. I’m kind of dumbfounded by how good VJ was. He looks like he’s 27."
For the Sixers, they couldn't have asked for a better performance from Edgecombe. He showed that he is ready for the moment and able to be a contributor for this team from day one. While the focus right now is on the big three, Edgecombe also displayed that the franchise has a bright future with him and the rest of the pipeline of young talent.
Edgecombe and the Sixers will enjoy an elongated break before they take the floor again. They are slated to be back in action on Saturday night, taking on the Charlotte Hornets in their first home game of the season.
More 76ers on SI
3 Overreactions to 76ers’ Opening Night Victory vs Boston Celtics
VJ Edgecombe Lands Proper Praise From 76ers' Nick Nurse
Three Key Takeaways From Sixers' Victory Over Celtics
76ers' VJ Edgecombe Breaks Multiple Records in NBA Debut